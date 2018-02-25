Tejaswin Shankar, competing for Kansas State University, cleared a height of 2.28-metre at the Big 12 Indoor Athletics Championships in Ames, Iowa. It is a national record but it was good enough only for a bronze in a tough field.

Shankar, 19, has a four-year athletics scholarship in Kansas State University and will be pursuing a degree in business administration while trying to build on his highly promising high jump career.

Shankar’s previous personal best was 2.26-metre, a national record set in the junior national meet at Coimbatore but he was clearly in his element on the day. Tejaswin is the third Indian to compete in the NCAA circuit. Triple jumper Mohinder Singh Gill was a top competitor in the 1970s, and discus thrower Vikas Gowda did so much more recently.

Shankar’s jump is also the best among Commonwealth nations this year and put him in prime position for the Commonwealth Games which begin in April this year.

He also broke his own indoor national record of 2.19 set in January