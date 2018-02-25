Deepak Hooda celebrated his call-up to the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka with a fine all-round performance for Reserve Bank of India in the 14th DY Patil T20 Cup in Nerul on Sunday.

Hooda’s first scored 35-ball 74 (5x4, 6x6) and then accounted for the opposition’s five wickets for just 17 runs to help RBI beat ONGC by 45 runs at the University Ground of the DY Patil College.

Batting first RBI posted 164-7 in their 20 overs with Hooda at number four top-scoring for his side. For ONGC, Vikramjeet Malik (3-34) was the best bowler on view.

In their response, ONGC just could not get going as Hooda spun a web around their batting line-up. Mayank Rawat (45) and Om Bhosle (33) were the only batsmen to provide any sort of challenge, thereby providing RBI their first win in the tournament. With this defeat, ONGC is out of the competition as they have lost all their Pool B matches played so far.

“I have to maintain my consistency and keep working hard in my practice sessions. I have to carry the positives from here with hard work and maintain my ability to be an useful all-rounder. It is obvious that there is pressure because you have to represent your nation. I am getting a chance to perform for the country which is a huge feeling. There is a sense of responsibility too as I have to deliver my best,” said Hooda after the match.

In the day’s other match, Jain Irrigation System Ltd. defeated Canara Bank by nine wickets. Chasing a total of 140 runs to win, Mumbai opener Jay Bista (50) and his partner Pritam Patil (77 not out) ensured that Jain Irrigation ended the group stage with an all-win record.

Brief Scores

RBI 164-7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 74, Kuldeep Hooda 21, Ishan Kishan 15; Vikramjeet Malik 3-34, Mayank Dagar 2-24) bt ONGC 119 in 15.2 overs (Mayank Rawat 45, Om Bhosle 33; Deepak Hooda 5-17, Saumitra Singh 2-26) by 45 runs

Canara Bank 140 in 20 overs (Raajoo Bhatkal 55; Rakesh Prabhu 3-33, Azhar Ansari 2-27) lost to Jain Irrigation System Ltd 142-1 in 12.5 overs (Jay Bista 50, Pritam Patil 77 n.o.) by nine wickets