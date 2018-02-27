Returning Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday strengthened their coaching squad by appointing Mumbai veteran Sairaj Bahutule as their spin bowling coach.

Bahutule is the latest addition to Royals’ support staff, which is headed by Zubin Bharucha. Post retirement, the 45-year-old coached different states in domestic cricket. For the last three years, he has been the coach of Bengal. During his tenure so far, the Bengal team has reached the quarter finals and semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy.

“It is a privilege to be part of Rajasthan Royals coaching staff. I am excited to be part of a team that has legendary Shane Warne as mentor. I am looking forward to work with the players and share my knowledge, guide them through as we prepare for the gruelling season,” said Bahutule.

Bahutule and Royals’ Head of Cricket Zubin Bharucha, a former Mumbai batsman, will be in charge of the three-day camp in Mumbai that will see participation from more than 10 Rajasthan Royals players.

Bharucha said: ‘I welcome Sairaj on board. He brings with him immense experience as a player and coach. The camp in Mumbai will be an ideal start to know the players closely, work on specifics and plan the season ahead.”