Rookie pacer Sukanya Parida was called up for India three-match One-day International series against Australia at home as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a 15-member squad on Tuesday.

From the squad that played in South Africa, youngsters Radha Yadav and Taniya Bhatia have missed out. On the back of impressive displays during their debut series, batter Jemimah Rodrigues and pacer Pooja Vastrakar have been given an extended run. Veteran Jhulan Goswami continues to be on the sidelines after suffering a heel injury during the South Africa ODIs.

“The All-India women’s selection committee has named the India Women’s squad for the ODI series against Australia Women. The three-match series that will be held in Vadodara is part of the ICC Womens Championship [2017-2020],” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

The Indians had a memorable tour of South Africa with Mithali and Harmanpreet Kaur’s sides winning the One-day International and Twenty20 International series, a first in South Africa.

India will start the three-match series with the first one-dayer on March 12, followed by the second and third game on March 15 and Match 18 respectively at Vadodara. “The ODI series will be followed by the T20I tri-series and the squad for the same will be named later,” BCCI said in a release.

Squad

Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Sukanya Parida, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma