Arsene Wenger on Wednesday refused to confirm whether he will be in charge at Arsenal next season as he prepares for a match against Manchester City just days after their League Cup humiliation against Pep Guardiola’s team. The Frenchman has come under fire from Gunners fans since an abject display in Sunday’s 3-0 hammering at Wembley.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s match against the Premier League leaders, Wenger said, “Does it stop you to sleep that my position is uncertain or certain? No. What is important in football is the game. All the rest makes headlines but it is not interesting. I’m just amazed I’m always to answer things that are the same. I turned the whole world down to respect my contract.”

On the Wembley defeat, Wenger said: “I’m quite amazed at how people analyse (the cup final) it looks like we lost against a team in division five – we lost against a team that dominates English football at the moment. We have to take a bit of perspective.”

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville was highly critical of Arsenal’s cup final display, labelling it “absolutely spineless”.

Wenger responded, “I’m long enough in the game to know when you lose a big game people say the players don’t want it enough. You have to analyse if that is a serious problem. I am not convinced. For me, it is not the main reason. You can always get out pictures in a game to justify what you think. I believe that we have to live with that criticism and respond together like we always do.”

