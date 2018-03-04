Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, India vs England Live: IND lead 1-0 at half-time
India look to bounce back after being edged out by Argentina in their tournament opener. To join in the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
India 1 England 0 in the third quarter: India are back to 11 players with a minute to go. England have been sloppy in the second and third quarter of the match. India playing a match more compact game today. They are playing to their strength with defence doing a brilliant job. End of the quarter as England still looking for the equaliser.
India 1 England 0 in the third quarter: A fine run by Gurjant Singh but England defenders shut him down. India are playing with a player less and are yet looking to play with an aggressive approach.
India 1 England 0 in the third quarter: Simranjeet gets a yellow card now. India will be down to 10 men for five minutes now with six minutes to go into the third quarter. Is this the chance England have been waiting for?
India 1 England 0 in the third quarter: Mandeep gets a green card and India are down to 10 men once again. India have 18 fouls while England have 22. However, India have conceded two cards already. Against Argentina, India had 46 fouls in the entire duration of the match.
India 1 England 0 in the third quarter: England get their first PC of the match but they fail to convert. Suraj Karkera is replaced by Krishan Pathak at the goal. He will be under pressure to replicate Karkera’s form.
India 1 England 0 in the third quarter: India to start with 10 men for two minutes as Lakra sits out due to a green card. England will come out looking for an equalizer. However, the Indian defence has stood tall today.
India 1 England 0 in the second quarter: End of the second quarter as India have the upper hand against the defending champions England. Towards the end Lakra gets a green card. India with lead by a goal.
India 1 England 0 in the second quarter: India are defending well and keeping the passes short and precise. They have shut down the England strikers who are yet to get a penalty corner.
India 1 England 0 in the second quarter: India have clearly stepped up in the second quarter with England chasing the ball this time. The youngsters have stepped up once again today. India get their seventh PC of the match but they fail to convert. They get another change yet again but Amit Rohidas misses the target.
India 1 England 0 in the second quarter: India had sixth penalty corners in the opening five minutes of the second quarter. They did not convert even one. Will this hurt India later on in the match?
India 1 England 0 in the second quarter: Another PC for India but the change in variation doesn’t work. However, India get their fourth PC of the match. This time as well Varun Kumar fails to convert. But the ball goes high. India get their fifth PC and once again they fail to convert.
India 1 England 0 in the second quarter: India get their first penalty corner of the match. Can they double their lead? Varun Kumar steps up but fails to convert. However, India get their second PC of the match immediately. And against India fail to convert.
India 1 England 0 in the first quarter: The counter-attack works as India draw first blood with a minute to go in the first quarter. Shilanand Lakra scores on the rebound as Talwinder Singh’s shot deflected by England goalkeeper Harry Gibson.
India 0 England 0 in the first quarter: England have clearly been the better side in the first quarter as India have made some silly mistakes. England are piling on pressure and are looking for the first goal of the match. India are clearly looking to score on the counter-attack.
India 0 England 0 in the first quarter: Suraj Karkera has made some crucial save in the opening quarter. Both teams are looking to attack. It is still goalless at the Ipoh Stadium in Malaysia.
India 0 England 0 in the first quarter: England are looking menacing out there in the opening five minutes. India need to slow the pace down a notch. Ramandeep Singh is hovering near the England goal post looking for opening goal.
India 0 England 0 in the first quarter: Suraj Karkera gets his first start in the tournament. Pressure will be on India to perform today. England too lost their opening encounter to Australia 4-1.
Read about coach Sjoerd Marijne’s view on India’s 3-2 defeat against Argentina in their opening encounter on Saturday.
https://scroll.in/field/870707/sultan-azlan-shah-cup-exuberant-yes-but-indias-inexperience-ultimately-proved-costly
Hello and welcome to the live updates of India’s second match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where they face England. With tough games against Australia and Malaysia coming up, it is imperative that that Sjoerd Marijne’s side get a positive result today and build some momentum.
Despite going down to a defeat against Argentina, India had a lot of encouraging takeaways from the contest. Not only did the young side look good on the ball, they outnumbered their opponents with possession and circle entries. One just had to tip their hat to the remarkable drag-flick abilities of Gonzalo Peillat, who netted a hat-trick.
With penalty corners turning out to be an Achilles heel for India, one man made his presence felt – Amit Rohidas, who blazed a fine brace from the spot. In England, India meet a vulnerable opponent after being crushed by rivals Australia 1-4 yesterday. A lot rides on skipper Sardar Singh to impose his presence in the contest. The veteran was largely anonymous on Saturday.