The Supreme Court on Monday admitted a petition seeking the ouster of ministers like Himanta Biswa Sarma as office-bearers of the Badminton Association of India.

The plea further seeks to have the parameters of the Justice RM Lodha recommendations, applicable on the Board of Control for Cricket in India, to be also implemented on the national badminton body.

Wih Saina, Sindhu & Kashyap forming the ranks of Indian badminton greats, SC admits petition to oust ministers like Himanta Biswa Sarma from donning d role of officebearers of #Badminton Association of India. Plea wants Lodha panel parameters for BCCI to apply for badminton body — Krishnadas Rajagopal (@kdrajagopal) March 5, 2018

Sarma, a cabinet minister in the Assam state government, is the current president of BAI and heads the Assam Badminton association. He also holds the post president of the Assam Cricket Association.

The Supreme Court verdict that directed the BCCI to implement the Lodha reforms, dictate that no minister from either the Union or state government should hold a post of an office-bearer in the national cricket body or any of its state units. The Lodha reforms also touch upon other issues such as age-limit and duration of tenure.

So far, not every state unit of the BCCI has adopted a constitution that imbibes the tenets of the Lodha reforms.