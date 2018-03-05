Cricket Australia said Monday it was probing a heated exchange between David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock in a stairwell during the first Test in Durban.

Video footage of the clash on Sunday, broadcast in Australia, showed Warner pointing and directing a verbal barrage at de Kock before he was restrained and pulled away by his teammates.

The incident reportedly took place as the players were returning to their dressing rooms at tea on day four of the first Test.

Play

“CA (Cricket Australia) is aware of reports of an incident between players in Durban,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said in a statement.

“CA is working to establish the facts of what has occurred and will not be commenting further until that has been done.”

The Australians had earlier been criticised for their ebullient celebration of the dramatic run-out of Proteas’ star batsman AB de Villiers.