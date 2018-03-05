India face an uphill task as they take world champions Australia in a crucial match of the Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament on Tuesday.

After losing their opening match to Olympic Champions Argentina and drawing the second match against England, India is currently placed fourth in the six-team tournament with just one point.

Unbeaten Australia

Australia is on top of the table with two wins in two games. India cannot afford another loss if they wish to stay afloat in the tournament. Australia has fielded a strong squad and are in red-hot form while the Indians have come here with an inexperienced team under the leadership of Sardar Singh. While India lost 2-3 and drew 1-1 against Argentina and England in their first two games respectively, Australia defeated England 4-1 before getting the better of hosts Malaysia 3-1.

India wasted numerous goal scoring chances in both games, including as many as nine penalty corners against England in their second game. But if Sjoerd Marijne’s team wants to upstage the Kookaburras, it cannot afford to miss scoring chances.

Pressure on Sardar

Skipper Sardar has to lift his game significantly and inspire the youngsters in the absence of his regular teammates. For Sardar, it is a make or break tournament. He has to deliver to be in fray for important tournaments lined-up later this year as an ordinary outing can draw curtains on his international career, especially with the team management preferring youngsters.

With the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games a month away, it would be one last time for the Indian players, including Sardar to impress upon the national selectors.

A favourable result against Australia tomorrow would definitely brighten India’s chances as they play hosts Malaysia on March 7 and minnows Ireland on March 9 in their last two round robin fixtures.