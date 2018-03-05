Two-time Wimbledon winner Andy Murray has lost his status as Britain’s number one for the first time since 2006 after he was overtaken by Kyle Edmund in the ATP rankings released on Monday.

Edmund has moved up to 24th place as he reaps the benefit of reaching the Australian Open semi-finals, while former world number one Murray, out injured since January and recovering from a hip operation, drops eight places to 29th.

Juan Martin del Potro moves up one place to eighth after he beat big-serving Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-4 to win the Mexican Open on Sunday.

Source: http://www.atpworldtour.com

“It is humbling to become the British number one,” Edmund told The Guardian about his achievement. Andy has dropped down in rankings due to his injury, he added.

“Proud as I am, I would have been much happier had Andy stayed healthy and occupied his place at the very top where he belongs,” Edmund said. “I wish Andy a speedy recovery and I hope to battle it out with him in a more legitimate fashion in years to come.”

(with inputs from AFP)