The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) have selected former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar as the commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which will be held at the Wankhede Stadium from March 11 till March 21.

Gavaskar said, “The T20 Mumbai League is a very exciting development in the city’s cricketing landscape, and it is thrilling to be a part of it from the inaugural edition itself. Mumbai is bursting with talent, and the league will provide the much-needed platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills and scale great heights.”

MCA president Ashish Shelar backed the India legend to do a brilliant job. “His immense experience and passion for the game will provide strength to the league. We look forward to his invaluable insights to make the T20 Mumbai League the best in the cricketing world,” said Shelar.