Shillong Lajong gave East Bengal a scare before settling for a 2-2 draw on Monday, leaving the I-League title race tantalisingly poised with last round of matches to go.

Nigerian striker Dudu Omagbemi scored a brace as to keep East Bengal afloat in the title race at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Dudu gave East Bengal the lead in the 20th minute before a second half fight back by the home team saw Aibanbha Kupar Dohling (49th) and Samuel Lalmuanpuia (69th) score twice to push the visitors on the brink.

In the 88th minute, Dudu, who scored four goals in the 7-1 drubbing of Chennai City FC in their last game, pulled one back for East Bengal to take them to 30 points, tied third-placed with Mohun Bagan.

Second-placed Neroca FC (31 points) face East Bengal in Kolkata on March 8. Minerva Punjab FC, who are on 32 points atop the table, will play Churchill Brothers in their last outing on the same day. On March 8, Mohun Bagan will take on Gokulam Kerala FC away.