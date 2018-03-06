India’s Deepak Kumar and Mehuli Ghosh bagged bronze in the mixed team event at Shooting World Cup late on Monday night.

The medal helped take India’s tally to six in the ongoing tournament in Mexico.

Deepak and Mehuli, competing as India 2, shot 435.1 in the five team final, finishing behind the Romanian pair of Alin Moldoveanu and Laura-Georgeta Coman who shot 498.4 for Silver. China’s Xu Hong and Chen Keduo won gold in a world record score of 502.0.

The pair of Ravi Kumar and Apurvi Chandela who competed as India 1, also made it to the finals and finished fourth on a score of 392.6, ahead of the second Chinese pair, who also made it to the finals.

It was Mehuli’s second medal of the competition after having won bronze on the first day of competition, in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle. Deepak Kumar also had luck smiling on him finally, after getting beaten by teammate Ravi in a shoot-off for the bronze in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle event on competition day two.

It was the pair of Apurvi and Ravi who topped the qualification rounds, however, among the 19 competing teams, shooting a combined total of 837.9, ahead of the Gold winning Chinese pair who shot 835.2. Deepak and Mehuli qualified in third place for the finals with a score of 834.3.