India’s domestic cricketers have yet to receive their match fees for the past two Ranji Trophy seasons, The Indian Express reported.

The delay occurred as the BCCI is yet to hold an Annual General body meeting since the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators took charge. The COA on its part are waiting for the state units to comply with the Justice RM Lodha reforms.

The impasse has meant that the accounts of the board are yet to be cleared leading to a lack of clarity viz the players.

Players receive their match fees partly from their state units, while the major share comes their way from the BCCI, the report added.

The compensation for the domestic cricketers is drawn from 10.6 per cent of the BCCI’s total gross revenue. On an average, a player earns Rs 12-15 lakh a year, the report stated.

Almost 26% of BCCI’s annual revenue is reserved for players. Out of this share, half is given to international cricketers. From the remaining sum, almost 3/4th is distributed among domestic players. The rest is allocated to women and junior cricketers.

Almost 500 cricketers ply their trade in India’s domestic circuit.