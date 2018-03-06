England’s star batsman Joe Root believes his efforts of developing his white-ball game are facing the hurdle of a tight international schedule.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, The England Test skipper admitted that the necessity to stay fit for the gruelling schedule of a cricketer who plays across formats was taking its toll and has resulted in the star batsman being rested for low-priority international T20 series like the just-concluded tri-series that England played against Australia and New Zealand, immediately following the his sides Ashes tour.

Root has since also been ignored for a deal with any team in the Indian Premier League. The batsman, who is a vital member of England’s Test and ODI squads, now feels he might be left behind as the T20 format rises in influence across the cricketing world.

“The reason I wanted to go out there (India for the IPL) was to play more T20 cricket, it wasn’t to go and earn as much money as possible,” Root was quoted as saying.

“I’m not in that position. I’m looking to try and develop my white-ball game as much as possible. The amount of T20 cricket I’m available to play at the moment is minimal and there’s a World T20 in a couple of years’ time and I thought it would be a great opportunity to get some good experience in a fantastic tournament.

“It was disappointing but it’s also very understandable,” he added.

English players are usually low on the priority list for IPL franchises as the cricket season in England begins towards the end of the May. Root would have missed the latter stage of the upcoming IPL season as England commence their Test series against Pakistan.

The schedule is even affecting his ability to participate in domestic T20 tournaments at home. In T20Is he averages 39.10, but is still not getting the recognition as a feared batsman in the shortest format.

Root feels helpless as opportunities are dry up.

“It’s hard to do that without playing,” he said. “It’s completely out of my control. All I can do is when I play T20 cricket is just make sure I’m firstly doing everything I can to win and score as many runs as possible.

“If, down the line, I get opportunities that would be great - I’m sure I’d benefit from it. But if that’s not to be then so be it.”

Root said he was desperate to play in the tri-series in New Zealand as he looks forward to the World T20. However, he heeded to coach Trevor Bayliss’ wishes and returned home for a break before flying back to New Zealand for the ODI series.

Root, though, agrees that the amount of cricket is high. With the 50-over World Cup around the corner, it is prudent for him to keep taking breaks between the relentless touring.