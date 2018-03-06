Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, India v Australia, live: Tough task ahead for Sardar Singh and Co
Key points: Australia are unbeaten in the tournament and are currently top of the table. India face an uphill task as they take world champions. After losing their opening match to Olympic Champions Argentina and drawing the second match against England, India are currently placed fourth with just one point.
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
03:25pm: The team sheet is out. Here are the players that will step on the pitch in the next five minutes.
India 0 Australia 0 in first quarter: India will have to win this game if they want to feature in the gold medal match of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup. They are up against the World No 1. India have the calibre, but can they outclass the Kookaburras?
India 0 Australia 0 in first quarter: The last time both the squads faced each other was in the Hockey World League Final in December. The matched ended in a 1-1 draw.
03:20pm: The Sjoerd Marijne-coached Indian team have struggled with its penalty corner conversions in the tournament. They had nine penalty corners against England but failed to convert even on.
03:15pm: Earlier in the day, India women’s team made it two wins in a row as they beat South Korea 3-2 in the five-match tour.
03:10pm: If you missed the earlier clashes, India were beaten 3-2 by Argentina and were held to 1-1 draw against England. Pressure is on the men in blue to preform. Read the preview here
03:00 pm: Hello and welcome to The Field’s live blog of India v Australia at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament in Malaysia. Suffice it to say, for this young Indian team under Sardar Singh’s leadership, this is almost a must-win match, having lost the opening fixture and drawn the next game. And awaiting them is the world No 1 side, Australia. Can’t get tougher than this.