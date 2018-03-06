The Indian women’s hockey team edged past Korea 3-2 in an absorbing contest to grab a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, on Tuesday.

The South Koreans came from behind twice in the match but India had the last laugh by keeping their nerve. Goals for India were scored by Poonam Rani (6th minute), skipper Rani (27th minute) and Gurjit Kaur (32nd minute) while Yurim Lee (10th) and Jungeun Seo (31st) scored for the hosts.

With India’s confidence high after their 1-0 victory in the first match on Monday, they started the first quarter aggressively by making attacking forays inside the opposition’s half. They were rewarded for their efforts when Poonam scored to give her side the lead.

South Korea also had chances in the first quarter and were awarded two Penalty Corners. They made a comeback match by converting the first one through Yurim Lee. The second quarter saw South Korea start off with back-to-back Penalty Corners to put India under pressure. However, the visitors stuck to their task as they defended well with young goalkeeper Swati making crucial saves to deny the hosts.

Captain Rani found the back of the net to give her team an important 2-1 lead in the 27th minute owing to a counter-attack. India did not start the third quarter well as Korea’s Seo scored a field goal to equalise for the second time in the match. However, India’s forwards produced some precise passing to win a penalty corner in the 32nd minute which was converted by Gurjit Kaur.

The hosts tried to win back possession quickly and played some aggressive hockey in the final quarter but the Indian defence stood tall. India will play their third match of the five-match series against South Korea on March 8.