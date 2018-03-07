New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the fourth ODI and levelled the series thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 181 by Ross Taylor.

Batting first, England scored 335-9 in their 50 overs and when New Zealand lost both their openers for 0, it looked like they might have had the match in the bag.

But then Taylor decided to go ballistic. He got to his hundred off 98 balls but an injury severely restricted movement thereafter. So he decided that the next best course of action would be to slam everything out of the park. He scored 72 off 49 balls after he got injured to took NZ to a remarkable win.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the innings:

Ross Taylor's 181* is the highest score for a New Zealand batsman batting second in an ODI.



3rd highest chase in ODIs for New Zealand, 9th on the all-time list.



Beastly innings from Rossco.#NZvENG — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 7, 2018

Virat Kohli would have been proud had he played this Ross Taylor type innings, it was just too good. One of the greatest ever ODI wins. What a series. Hopefully NZ will win on Saturday — Ricky Jana (@rickyjana) March 7, 2018

Ross Taylor could walk on water if Ross Taylor was still capable of walking. #KingRossco #NZvENG — The Niche Cache (@thenichecache) March 7, 2018

Injured Ross Taylor is AWESOME!! What an exciting innings #NZvENG — Dominic Harvey (@DomHarvey) March 7, 2018

Most 100s in ODIs at each position:



#1: Chris Gayle (18)

#2: Sachin Tendulkar (43)

#3: Ricky Ponting (29)

#4: ROSS TAYLOR (17)

#5: Yuvraj Singh(7)

#6: Two each by seven players

#7: MS Dhoni (2)#NZvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 7, 2018

Fewest inns to reach 19th ODI 100

104 H Amla

124 V Kohli

171 AV deV

189 C Gayle

190 Ross Taylor

201 S Tendulkar

203 S Ganguly#NZvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 7, 2018

Highest individual ODI score by Kiwi



237* Martin Guptill

189* Martin Guptill

181* ROSS TAYLOR

180* Martin Guptill — Merin Kumar (@merin_kumar) March 7, 2018

Ross Taylor last 8 ODI innings v. England

181*, 113, 39, 47, 42, 110, 119*, 57

total - 708 runs avg : 118.00 #NZvENG — Raghava (@Raghava4mahesh) March 7, 2018

This is an epic innings by Ross Taylor. The only part of him not cramping is his bank account #NZvENG — Rumple Spilskind (@justus_beets) March 7, 2018

Ross Taylor is playing 'the greatest ODI inning ever played'

Commentator said- if Taylor wins this, the Kiwis should carry him of the field#NZvENG — Abhishek Singh (@SinghtheIndian) March 7, 2018

Hip, quad, arm - Ross Taylor is breaking himself and the England bowling. #NZvENG — Akhil Nair (@akhiln) March 7, 2018

Have a feeling that Ross Taylor will dissemble in pieces once the innings is over. #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/h0Uoy73fsW — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) March 7, 2018

Based on recent numbers, it would seem that Ross Taylor is the Kiwi Kohli, and not Kane Williamson. #NZvENG — Bhaskar Chawla (@BhaskarSirius) March 7, 2018

Well done Ross Taylor. This innings will seal a spot for him in the @IPL — Pradeep Mehra (@PradeepMehra) March 7, 2018