New Zealand beat England by five wickets in the fourth ODI and levelled the series thanks to a brilliant unbeaten 181 by Ross Taylor.
Batting first, England scored 335-9 in their 50 overs and when New Zealand lost both their openers for 0, it looked like they might have had the match in the bag.
But then Taylor decided to go ballistic. He got to his hundred off 98 balls but an injury severely restricted movement thereafter. So he decided that the next best course of action would be to slam everything out of the park. He scored 72 off 49 balls after he got injured to took NZ to a remarkable win.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the innings: