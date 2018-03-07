Cristiano Ronaldo scored as holders Real Madrid reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-2 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain while Liverpool eased in to the last eight for the first time in nine years with a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto despite settling for a 0-0 draw in an uninspiring second leg.

Ronaldo headed the record 12-time winners ahead just after half-time at the Parc des Princes and although Edinson Cavani levelled, Casemiro’s late strike ensured PSG, playing without the injured Neymar, fell at the last 16 stage for the second year in a row.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane inflicted most of the first leg damage on the Portuguese league leaders with a hat-trick and came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second essay with a first-half effort that came back off the post. But a superb late save by Iker Casillas ensured that Liverpool didn’t get on the scoresheet.

Here are the big numbers from Tuesday’s Champions League action.

Liverpool march on

Liverpool 0-0 FC Porto: Liverpool reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2009



Europa League 2010-11, Liverpool knocked out by a single goal (over two-legs) in the round of 16 by Braga.



Champions League 2017-18, Liverpool sail through to the quarter-finals after beating Porto 5-0 on aggregate....



You see the difference?



Don’t moan. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) March 6, 2018

Liverpool 0-0 (5-0) Porto FT:



Shots: 12-10

Pass accuracy: 88%-75%

Chances created: 8-7

Possession: 65%-35%



Liverpool fail to score on the night but are able to progress after winning 5-0 on aggregate. pic.twitter.com/j7wVC0UEnH — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2018

Real Madrid on a roll...

8 - Real Madrid have reached the Champions League quarter-final stage for the 8th successive season – only Barcelona (10) have recorded a longer run in the competition’s history. Giants. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 6, 2018

Karim Benzema becomes only the third Frenchman after Thierry Henry (112) and Patrice Evra (108) to have made at least 100 Champions League appearances.



🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/dUIk6PTGNz — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2018

1 - Casemiro in this game against PSG:

1 goal

1 shot

56 passes completed (57)

4 tackles won (5)

11 recoveries

Astonishing. pic.twitter.com/ij18RMMDh5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 6, 2018

1 - Paris have lost their first home game in all competitions since March 2016 against Monaco in Ligue 1 (0-2). They were unbeaten in their previous 51 (W42 D9). Disappointment. pic.twitter.com/n8aCUKarAm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 6, 2018

PSG in the Champions League:



2012/13 👉 Quarter final ❌

2013/14 👉 Quarter final ❌

2014/15 👉 Quarter final ❌

2015/16 👉 Quarter final ❌

2016/17 👉 Last 16 ❌

2017/18 👉 Last 16 ❌



Bottle jobs. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/wHy5Yna6Bz — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) March 7, 2018

Ronaldo’s records

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the second player after @RvN1776 to score in 9⃣ consecutive #UCL appearances pic.twitter.com/g1YCaXjtMh — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 6, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in his last 9 games for Real Madrid in all competitions. 🔥🔥🔥 #UCL pic.twitter.com/eO180Rgu6U — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's #UCL record at Real Madrid = 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1NnIOfz1Xk — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2018

There were card records too

3 - 3 of Paris' last four red cards in the Champions League have been received by Marco Verratti. Nervous. pic.twitter.com/XCCRvA13v7 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 6, 2018

Sergio Ramos receives his 37th card in the #CL, an all-time record surpassing Paul Scholes (36). #UCL #PSGRM — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) March 6, 2018

And a former Real Madrid player shone as well

Iker Casillas 🙌



Games 167 (record) 👏👏👏

Clean sheets 57 (record) 💪

Trophies 🏆🏆🏆#UCL legend ✔ pic.twitter.com/0YZ3Z7Q1zh — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2018

Iker Casillas has now kept 56 (58 including qualifying games) clean sheets in the Champions League, the most any goalkeeper has ever made in the competition.



Potentially his last Champions League game for Porto. pic.twitter.com/0OGqTkvZmk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 6, 2018