Cristiano Ronaldo scored as holders Real Madrid reached the Champions League quarter-finals with a 5-2 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain while Liverpool eased in to the last eight for the first time in nine years with a 5-0 aggregate win over Porto despite settling for a 0-0 draw in an uninspiring second leg.
Ronaldo headed the record 12-time winners ahead just after half-time at the Parc des Princes and although Edinson Cavani levelled, Casemiro’s late strike ensured PSG, playing without the injured Neymar, fell at the last 16 stage for the second year in a row.
Meanwhile, Sadio Mane inflicted most of the first leg damage on the Portuguese league leaders with a hat-trick and came closest to breaking the deadlock in the second essay with a first-half effort that came back off the post. But a superb late save by Iker Casillas ensured that Liverpool didn’t get on the scoresheet.
Here are the big numbers from Tuesday’s Champions League action.