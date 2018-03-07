

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday said that it was investigating the match-fixing approaches made to players from the Minerva Punjab Football Club during the ongoing I-League.

The Club owner Ranjit Bajaj had earlier revealed that several of his players were approached by bookies for match-fixing.

“We have received a letter from Minerva Punjab Football Club highlighting approach to their players and officials from other participating teams in the I-League. The case is presently being handled by AIFF Integrity officer who is doing a thorough investigation into the matter and necessary action will be taken as per the regulations,” the AIFF said in a statement.

The unnamed players were offered Rs 30 lakh in each case reportedly. One of the player is Indian while the other is a foreigner, according to Bajaj.

“Two of my players came to me with screenshots of match-fixing offers of RS 30 lakhs. I reported it to AIFF integrity officer & also AFC, through their integrity app. I really hope these unscrupulous elements are not successful in getting through to other players and match officials,” Bajaj had tweeted in January.

Later in the month of January, Bajaj again wrote on social media that another five of his players were asked to fix matches in the I-League, taking the numbers to seven.