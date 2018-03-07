Women's Cricket

‘If people are watching us, it will motivate us to do better’: Smriti Mandhana

The increasing fan-base for women’s cricket in India, Smriti Mandhana says, motivates her and her teammates to achieve more.

by 
Smriti Mandhana. | PTI

Smriti Mandhana’s batting is characterised by brevity. The movement is measured, the energy expended to strike the ball is economical, precision is prioritised over power. Sometimes, all she does is a little push and the ball hurries to the boundary like an unleashed dog. This unassuming yet eye-pleasing work with the willow at only 19 caught the eyes of the limited followers of Indian women’s cricket team when they won in England and Australia a couple of years ago. With a sublime 90 and an unbeaten hundred, she got India’s campaign to a great start in last year’s Women’s World Cup, in which the team finished runners-up. Young Smriti was the toast of the town.

Then, all fell down. Smriti’s scores in the rest of the tournament: 2, 8, 4, 3, 13, 6, 0. She then suffered an ACL injury in the Women’s Big Bash League and had to undergo surgery and strenuous rehab.

Smriti then recovered to captain India Blue to the Challenger Trophy in January. And, in South Africa she made 84 and 135 in the first two ODIs contributing to India’s series triumph and looked in good touch for most of India’s run in the Rainbow Nation.

Back among the runs, full of confidence and looking ahead, Smriti spoke on her batting stance, her favourite shot and more in a recent interview to bcci.tv.

On her batting stance

When we got off after the World Cup, I had to change a bit of my technique and get into open stance because a lot of coaches told me that I am more of an off-side player and told me to watch the ball with both eyes. Because I used to watch with one-and-a-half eyes because of my closed stance. So, I went back to Sangli [her hometown], worked with my coach and tried to come into open stance and it really helped me. That suited my batting. I continued with it and it gave me results.

On her favourite shot

As a batsman, you always love playing cover drive. That’s the thing for me also. I just used to play cover drives as a kid. I’d play 200, 300 cover drives. I didn’t like any other shots. But later on, I had to develop all the other shots.

On people’s expectations

I think people are expecting from you because you have done good things in the past. I think you should enjoy that pressure and... actually, we play cricket for ourselves, not to show people. I play cricket for myself. And making India win is the real aim. Other things don’t really matter.

On post-World Cup attention

After the World Cup, we all knew that everyone’s going to watch us. Each team member has put in the hard work to get fit. Not that we didn’t work hard earlier but now we know that people are going to watch us. Everyone is working hard. I have worked hard on my fitness and batting. I am happy with it and hopefully will continue in the same form throughout the year..

On cricketing goals

One cricketing goal for sure is to win a World Cup. Not one, but many World Cups. This year we have England and Australia coming in. There are like certain goals for the team. It’s like ICC Champions Trophy. Hopefully we win the matches and I contribute to the team. That’s the main goal. I don’t want to complicate things. I just want to go out and enjoy my batting.

On women’s cricket being in the limelight

It’s the right time for women’s cricket to be in the limelight. We did well in the World Cup. If people are watching us, it will motivate us to do better. People watching and appreciating or criticising will help our team. This is the right time for people to watch women’s cricket.

On the tour of South Africa

It was a good learning experience for me playing in South Africa for the first time. Started off really well with an 84 and a century. Third match I didn’t score well. That’s something I can look back... When I am scoring runs, I should make all the matches count. Even in T20s I have got good starts but haven’t converted it. So these things I have to work on.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs

"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."

imgflip.com

The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.

However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?

You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.

Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?

You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

The Airtel Postpaid at Rs. 499 comes closest to a plan that is up front with its offerings, making it easy to choose exactly what you need. One of the best-selling Airtel Postpaid plans, the Rs. 499 pack offers 40 GB 3G/4G data that you can carry forward to the next bill cycle if unused. The pack also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Prime on the Airtel TV app.

So, next time, don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Click here to find a plan that’s right for you.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.