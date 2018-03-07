Indian hockey

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Sloppy India have only themselves to blame for chastening loss

A disappointing performance saw India lose to Ireland 3-2 in the final group game.

by 
Megat Firdaus / Hockey India / Facebook

It eventually wouldn’t have mattered, but when the Indian men took the field at the Sultan Azlan Shah stadium in Ipoh, Malaysia against Ireland, the equation facing them was simple. Win, against the team that is ranked 10th in the world, the team that had lost all its previous matches in the tournament, and have the chance to put real pressure on both Malaysia and England in the next game. With England thrashing Malaysia 7-2 in the final group match, India would not have finished in the top two - but a win against Ireland would have at least kept them in medal contention.

As it turned out, Ireland stunned the men in blue to record a deserving 3-2 win and ensured the two teams will replay this match on Saturday to see who finishes last in the tournament. Irrespective of the strength of the Indian squad sent to the tournament, that is not a scenario that should please the think-tank.

No excuses

As has been repeatedly mentioned in these pages, this Indian team was experimental in nature - the idea was to test the bench strength ahead of a crucial 2018. The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is, by some distance, the least important tournament for India in a packed year.

Having said all that, the team that India fielded on Friday - especially fresh from a 5-1 thrashing of Malaysia - should not have thrown away leads twice to lose against a gritty Irish team.

Coming into this match, there was a good case to be made for the fact that India played poor hockey for just one quarter in this tournament - the third quarter against Australia where they conceded three goals, playing with 10 men for the most part. If indiscipline was the biggest issue for the team in the first four matches of the tournament, it made way for lack of focus against Ireland.

The first time Ireland got on scoresheet after Ramandeep Singh had given India the early lead, it was from a free hit down India’s left flank. The ball was played out harmlessly before a couple of quick cross-field passes caught the Indian defence napping - so much so that the most dangerous Ireland striker from open play, Shane O’Donoghue, was left unmarked with all the time in the world to unleash a powerful shot at Suraj Karkera in goal. A great finish from an avoidable scenario, the coach would have told himself.

It didn’t take long for India to regain the lead, and going 2-1 up at half time, Coach Sjoerd Marijne would have expected his troops to buck up and solidify the lead in the second half. The warning signs were there. Ireland were growing into the game, the Indian defence looked shaky, the forwards were not clicking with too many long balls being attempted instead of passing through the midfield - the give-and-go style that the Dutch coach wants his team to play.

But instead, the third quarter saw India play the worst hockey of their tournament so far. While conceding three to Australia in the space of 15 minutes can be excused for an inexperienced team, conceding two to Ireland in that third quarter would be a much tougher pill to swallow.

Avoidable second goal

If the first goal came about when the defence was caught napping, the second goal happened when the Indian back-line took a long afternoon siesta. It was the simplest of cross from the right flank, any sting in it had been taken out by a deflection as it came into the box. First, Sumit saw the harmless cross past him as his stick control evaded him. Not expecting the ball to get past Sumit, Karkera was not ready to deal with it either and allowed it to trickle past him. And Sean Murray was more than glad to get his belated Christmas present - tapping it in from a yard away.

Credit where credit is due, the third goal was a well-worked penalty corner routine from the men in green. And once they had taken the lead, Ireland simply had to defend their posts with grit, which they more than managed to do. India’s attacking play in the final quarter lacked cohesion and it didn’t look like they had two goals left in them. The legs were tired, despite coming into the game with a day’s rest, the passes didn’t stick, and the circle penetrations were more in desperation than with any clear strategy.

Caveats about the lack of experience aside, the performance against Ireland was not befitting that of a team of India’s stature. There are no easy wins in a tournament like this, but had India played anywhere close to their capabilities, Sardar Singh and Co would have been in contention for the bronze medal on Saturday and not a shootout to avoid finishing last.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs

"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."

imgflip.com

The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.

However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?

You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.

Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?

You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

The Airtel Postpaid at Rs. 499 comes closest to a plan that is up front with its offerings, making it easy to choose exactly what you need. One of the best-selling Airtel Postpaid plans, the Rs. 499 pack offers 40 GB 3G/4G data that you can carry forward to the next bill cycle if unused. The pack also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Prime on the Airtel TV app.

So, next time, don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Click here to find a plan that’s right for you.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.