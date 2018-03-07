‘Variations most important for a bowler in T20s,’ says India pacer Jaydev Unadkat

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat on Sunday attributed variations to be a bowler’s biggest asset in the Twenty20 format. The left-armer has broken into the side on the back of consistent performances on the domestic circuit, including the Indian Premier League.
Has been doing a fine job ever since his comeback series against Sri Lanka in December. “Variations are most important for a bowler in this format. You talk about playing with the batsman’s mind and you can only do that with variations,” Unadkat said on eve of India’s match against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy.
“You can see how hard batsmen are going at us in the Powerplay in this tournament. It is up to us how we come out of it and don’t allow them to hit. I back myself to do that,” said the left-arm pacer, who banks on his slower balls and cutters to deceive the batsmen.
In the absence of senior bowlers, Unadkat opened the bowling alongside young off-side Washington Sundar in the first two games. Unadkat praised the 18-year-old: “I think he is bowling really well. We have bowled together in the past for Pune in the IPL. What benefits us is that how he contains the batsman being an off-spinner, which is a very difficult job. In this game the openers just come and try to blast their way through. He varies his pace really well and keeps it simple,” observed Unadkat.
Indian bowlers fared better against Bangladesh after the hammering they received at the hands of Kusal Perera in the opener against Sri Lanka. Unadkat said the bowlers will only get better as the tournament progresses at Premadasa.
“You can be under pressure 24 time in T20s. We executed our plans better against Bangladesh and it is only going better in the coming games,” he said.
On his India comeback, he added: “I was waiting for this opportunity ever since I started playing the game. These are exciting times for me. I have tried to do as well as I could and the next few months will be about how I can improve further.”
The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs
"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."
The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.
However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.
Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?
You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.
Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!
Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?
You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.
Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.
