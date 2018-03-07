Winter Olympics

Meet Lena Schroeder, the lone woman fighting it out in tough Winter Paralympics sledge hockey

The 24-year-old is the first woman to compete in the discipline at the Games since 1994, and the only female player out of 135 at the Pyeongchang Paralympics.

by 
AFP

Norway’s Lena Schroeder zips over the ice strapped onto a sledge, colliding with other players and taking shots – the only woman player in the toughest sport at the Winter Paralympics.

Unlike Olympic ice hockey, which has separate men’s and women’s teams, “sledge ice hockey” played at the Paralympics is technically mixed.

But the 24-year-old is the first woman to compete in the discipline at the Games since 1994, and the only female player out of 135 at the Pyeongchang Paralympics in South Korea.

Sledge ice hockey is the most fast and furious sport – and the most popular among spectators – at the Winter Paralympics.

Athletes who have lost full or partial use of their legs are strapped into small sledges with two blades on the bottom, and use two short sticks to push themselves across the ice and shoot.

The sport can be just as violent as the able-bodied version. Vicious tackles and clashes on the ice are common, and participants are kitted out with heavy padding and helmets.

But Schroeder does not consider her gender a barrier to participation at the highest level.

At a practice session Sunday, she happily zipped across the ice, her blonde hair flowing from the back of her helmet, passing the puck and taking shots.

“I’m so used to being the only female player,” she said.

“I think everyone is so used to it – I’ve been part of the team for so many years.”

‘Boy or girl, it’s the same’

For the other players on the 18-strong squad, she is just another member of the team.

“If she’s a boy or girl, it’s the same,” team-mate Magnus Bogle told AFP.

“There is no difference – if you are in the locker room, you are in the locker room.”

Schroeder was born with spina bifida, which occurs when the spine and spinal cord don’t form properly, and has lost most use of her legs.

After trying out several sports for disabled athletes, she finally settled on sledge ice hockey at the age of 15.

It was no easy task for her to win a coveted spot on the national team in winter sports-mad Norway, which is the most decorated team in the history of Paralympic hockey.

She trains five times a week, for both the national team and her local outfit in Oslo, and has deferred her university medical studies so she can take part in the Paralympics.

As well as the national and Oslo teams, she plays on a European squad that includes players from several countries who team up for showdowns against heavyweights the USA and Canada.

The USA are current Paralympic champions, while Canada are reigning world champions. The two are expected to fight it out for gold and silver in the final on Sunday.

Norway and a handful of other teams will likely be left battling for bronze, although the Norwegians got off to a disappointing start with a 3-2 loss to Italy at the weekend.

It is hard for the Paralympians to match the success of their compatriots in the Winter Olympics – Norway, with a population of just five million, topped the medals table at last month’s Games in Pyeongchang.

By contrast, Norway only came 11th in the medals standings at the 2014 Paralympics.

However, the hockey team is hoping it can be one of Norway’s success stories at the Games. They want to bounce back in Pyeongchang after coming fourth in Sochi in 2014, failing to win a hockey medal for the first time at a Paralympics.

Schroeder can make a point, too. She hopes her success can show other aspiring female hockey players that “they can play at a high level, too, with the guys and that it is never a problem that you’re a female player”.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs

"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."

imgflip.com

The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.

However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?

You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.

Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?

You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

The Airtel Postpaid at Rs. 499 comes closest to a plan that is up front with its offerings, making it easy to choose exactly what you need. One of the best-selling Airtel Postpaid plans, the Rs. 499 pack offers 40 GB 3G/4G data that you can carry forward to the next bill cycle if unused. The pack also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Prime on the Airtel TV app.

So, next time, don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Click here to find a plan that’s right for you.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.