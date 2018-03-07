Nidahas Trophy, India vs Sri Lanka Live: Rain delays toss
Live updates
7:28 pm: In the meanwhile, here’s Zenia d’Cunha’s take on the India women vs Australia women clash panned out earlier in the day – Bolton’s heroics, Pooja Vastrakar’s world record half-century and more
7:18 pm: More covers brought on, reports ESPNCricinfo. We could have end up with a few grey strands by the time the match ends, if there is one. Still no mention of overs being docked.
7:14 pm: And...the excruciating wait continues. The players are still on the field but the covers are on. More delay. Still no trace of when the officials will start deducting overs.
7:00 pm: “They are terrific covers,” says broadcaster Brett Lee as we crawl past the scheduled start. The trumpets at Colombo are still in full volume.
6: 47 pm: More delay as the drizzle continues in Colombo. The covers are still on but both teams are on the field and are having a bit of a kickabout.
6: 40 pm: The toss will be underway in a bit as the covers are off. The rain has subsided as well and from the looks of it, play will be held on time....hang on, there is another drizzle and the pitched is covered again. What a shame! More delay.
6.20 pm: It’s drizzling at the Premadasa Stadium and the ground has been covered. A delayed start is expected.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fourth match of the tournament, once again from Colombo. Things are delicately poised at this stage with all three teams winning and losing a game so far. The Indian side delivered a solid performance against Bangladesh but Rohit Sharma will know that there is a lot of room for improvement, starting with the skipper’s batting form. He is due a big score but his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has shouldered the batting responsibility with aplomb, bringing up back-to-back fifties so far.
India’s bowling unit were on target against Bangladesh after being taken to the cleaners by an inspired Kusal Perera display. As for Sri Lanka, who are licking their wounds after an inexplicable loss, they need to come up with an improved bowling display. Much would depend on how early they can remove the top-order batsmen. It’s even-stevens so far with the new-look Indian side having a slight edge. The Lankans might make a change or two. Remember, Dinesh Chandimal is suspended for this game. Thisara Perera will take over captaincy duties.