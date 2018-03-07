Indian Tennis

All private tennis academies need to register with All India Tennis Association: Report

From July 1, 2018, unregistered academies won’t be able to host tournaments.

by 
AITA

With an aim to bring an end to organisational apathy, the All India Tennis Association has started the process of bringing all private academies under uniform regulation, which will ensure that only those centres can host age-group tournaments, which are registered with the Federation.

The move, accepted by AITA Executive Committee, means that all private academies in the country will have to apply for registration immediately with their respective state associations because from July 1, 2018, unregistered academies won’t be able to host tournaments.

Across the country, a lot of academies host tournaments such AITA Talent Series, Championship series, Super Series, National series and the Nationals. However, there have been numerous complaints that the events are being hosted in the most unprofessional manner.

It has been noted that some venues do not have even basic amenities such as drinking water and separate washrooms for boys and girls. There are no basic sitting arrangements for the accompanying parents. “All this has to stop. We want to create a system that all these academies come under one regulation. We have received a lot of complaints and we want to put an end to this,” AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee said.

“We are going to provide ratings to the academies. It will make players and parents aware as to where are they heading? Whether it is beneficial for players to be at a certain academy or not,” Chatterjee clarified.

Hosting tournaments has become a money-minting business for many in the country without conducting them in proper manner. For example, for a Super Series tournament, the organiser will easily get about 100 entries and if the entry fee is Rs 500, they will earn Rs 50,000.

For matches, the cost of the balls will not be more than Rs 15,000 and they end up saving Rs 35,000. Now count the money if the same organiser hosts about 25 tournaments a year at different places.

Also, the organisers have to provide DA to all players for all tournaments except the AITA Talent series. To save money on DA, they organise short matches like best of nine games or 12 games instead of best of three sets. It enables them to finish matches in 2-3 days and they end up saving a lot of funds.

Parameters set to assess rating

It has also been alleged that academies try to exploit the draw by giving easy matches to their own players. “We will monitor all these things as well. But we have go step by step. Academies with no washroom facilities and filtered drinking water will not be given registration,” said Chatterjee.

Several Indian tennis stars such as Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna, Mahesh Bhupathi, Nandan Bal, Zeeshan Ali and Vishal Uppal run their academies and they will also have to come under aegis of AITA. Former Davis Cupper Uppal, who runs Van Sports Club in Gurgaon, is of the opinion that it’s a much-needed move. “If implemented well, this can do a lot of good work. It will improve the system and the way things are happening in India,” Uppal said.

The AITA has set a few parameters to ascertain which academy be given what rating. The assessment will be based upon number of courts, number of AITA’s registered players, certified coaches and trainers with the centre.

Any academy with less than five points will be just an AITA recognized academy while academies with 5-10 points will be awarded 1 star rating. Academies with 11-14 points will be awarded a 2 star rating and academies with more than 15 points will be awarded 3 star rating, the highest.

The ratings may be reviewed after a period of 12 months, once a rating has been given, the academy can apply for revised rating only after 12 months of lock-in period. The ratings will be valid for a period of two years from the time they are approved. It is learnt that AITA will charge Rs 6,000 for recognition, Rs 10,000 for 1-star, 12,000 for 2-star and 15,000 for 3-star rating.

(With inputs from PTI)

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The ordeal of choosing the right data pack for your connectivity needs

"Your data has been activated." <10 seconds later> "You have crossed your data limit."

imgflip.com

The internet is an amazing space where you can watch a donkey playing football while simultaneously looking up whether the mole on your elbow is a symptom of a terminal diseases. It’s as busy as it’s big with at least 2.96 billion pages in the indexed web and over 40,000 Google search queries processed every second. If you have access to this vast expanse of information through your mobile, then you’re probably on something known as a data plan.

However, data plans or data packs are a lot like prescription pills. You need to go through a barrage of perplexing words to understand what they really do. Not to mention the call from the telecom company rattling on at 400 words per minute about a life-changing data pack which is as undecipherable as reading a doctor’s handwriting on the prescription. On top of it all, most data packs expect you to solve complex algorithms on permutations to figure out which one is the right one.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Even the most sophisticated and evolved beings of the digital era would agree that choosing a data pack is a lot like getting stuck on a seesaw, struggling to find the right balance between getting the most out of your data and not paying for more than you need. Running out of data is frustrating, but losing the data that you paid for but couldn’t use during a busy month is outright infuriating. Shouldn’t your unused data be rolled over to the next month?

You peruse the advice available online on how to go about choosing the right data pack, most of which talks about understanding your own data usage. Armed with wisdom, you escape to your mind palace, Sherlock style, and review your access to Wifi zones, the size of the websites you regularly visit, the number of emails you send and receive, even the number of cat videos you watch. You somehow manage to figure out your daily usage which you multiply by 30 and there it is. All you need to do now is find the appropriate data pack.

Promptly ignoring the above calculations, you fall for unlimited data plans with an “all you can eat” buffet style data offering. You immediately text a code to the telecom company to activate this portal to unlimited video calls, selfies, instastories, snapchats – sky is the limit. You tell all your friends and colleagues about the genius new plan you have and how you’ve been watching funny sloth videos on YouTube all day, well, because you CAN!

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Alas, after a day of reign, you realise that your phone has run out of data. Anyone who has suffered the terms and conditions of unlimited data packs knows the importance of reading the fine print before committing yourself to one. Some plans place limits on video quality to 480p on mobile phones, some limit the speed after reaching a mark mentioned in the fine print. Is it too much to ask for a plan that lets us binge on our favourite shows on Amazon Prime, unconditionally?

You find yourself stuck in an endless loop of estimating your data usage, figuring out how you crossed your data limit and arguing with customer care about your sky-high phone bill. Exasperated, you somehow muster up the strength to do it all over again and decide to browse for more data packs. Regrettably, the website wont load on your mobile because of expired data.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

Getting the right data plan shouldn’t be this complicated a decision. Instead of getting confused by the numerous offers, focus on your usage and guide yourself out of the maze by having a clear idea of what you want. And if all you want is to enjoy unlimited calls with friends and uninterrupted Snapchat, then you know exactly what to look for in a plan.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

The Airtel Postpaid at Rs. 499 comes closest to a plan that is up front with its offerings, making it easy to choose exactly what you need. One of the best-selling Airtel Postpaid plans, the Rs. 499 pack offers 40 GB 3G/4G data that you can carry forward to the next bill cycle if unused. The pack also offers a one year subscription to Amazon Prime on the Airtel TV app.

So, next time, don’t let your frustration get the better of you. Click here to find a plan that’s right for you.

Source: giphy.com
Source: giphy.com

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.