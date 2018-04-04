India weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja claimed gold and silver respectively on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Chanu smashed the Games records in 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall en route her gold-medal winning performance as she lifted 196kgs. Gururaja survived two failed attempts at the start of the clean and jerk to claim a silver medal. The 25-year-old equalled his personal best of 249kg to finish second
Commonwealth Games
Gold quest in Gold Coast
One-stop shop for CWG 2018 stories
Weightlifting
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Men's 56kg Final
| Gururaja
| 5 am
| Wins silver medal
| Women's 48kg Final
| Mirabai Chanu
| 9.30 am
| Wins gold medal
| Men's 62kg Final
| Raja Muthupandi
| 2 pm
| Finishes sixth
Chanu wins gold, Gururaj bags silver
Hockey
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Women's hockey (Pool A)
| India vs Wales
| 5 am
| India lose 2-3
India concede late goal to lose against Wales
Badminton
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Mixed team (Group A)
| India vs Sri Lanka
| 4.30 am
| India win 5-0
| Mixed team (Group A)
| India vs Pakistan
| 2.30 pm
| India win 5-0
India register identical 5-0 wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan
Artistic Gymnastics
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification
| Yogeshwar Singh, Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra
| 4.38 am
| Rakesh Patra qualifies for rings final while Yogeshwar Singh qualifies for all-round final
Table tennis
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Women's Team (Group 2)
| India vs Sri Lanka
| 5 am
| India win 3-0
| Men's Team (Group 1)
| India vs Trinidad & Tobago
| 7.30 am
| India win 3-0
| Women's Team (Group 2)
| India vs Wales
| 11.30 am
| India win 3-1
| Men's Team (Group 1)
| India vs Northern Ireland
| 2 pm
| India win 3-0
India women thrash Sri Lanka and Wales in team event
Squash
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Men's singles R64
| Harinder Pal Sandhu (Ind) vs Cameron Stafford (Cay)
| 9.20 am
| Sandhu wins 3-1. Through to second round
| Men's singles R64
| Vikram Malhotra (Ind) vs Manda Chilambwe (Zam)
| 10.40 am
| Malhotra wins 3-0. Through to second round
| Men's singles R32
| Saurav Ghoshal (Ind) vs Chris Binnie (JAM)
| 1.30 pm
| Ghosal loses 2-3
| Women's singles R32
| Joshna Chinappa (Ind) vs Lynette Vai (PNG)
| 2.10 pm
| Chinappa wins 3-0
| Women's singles R32
| Dipika Pallikal vs Charlotte Knaggs (TTO)
| 2.10 pm
| Dipika wins 3-0
| Men's singles R32
| Vikram Malhotra (Ind) vs Xavier Koenig (MRI)
| 2.50 pm
| Malhotra win 3-0
| Men's singles R32
| Harinder Pal Sandhu (Ind) vs Ivan Yuen (MAS)
| 3.30 pm
| Sandhu loses 0-3
Saurav Ghosal disappoints but Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa advance
Swimming
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Men's 50m butterfly Heat 5
| Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade
| 7 am
| Qualifies for semis
| Men's 100m backstroke Heat 1
| Srihari Nataraj
| 7.17 am
| Qualifies for semis
| Men's 50m butterfly semifinal 2
| Virdhawal Khade
| 4.27 pm
| Finishes eighth
| Men's 100m backstroke semifinal 2
| Srihari Nataraj
| 4.57 pm
| Finishes eighth
Srihari Nataraj bows out in semifinals despite improving national mark
Cycling
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Women's 4,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying
| India team: Deborah Deborah, Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Mayanglambam, Monorama Devi Tongbram
| 10.12 am
| India finished seventh
| Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
| India team: Deborah Deborah, Aleena Reji
| 11.54 am
| India finished sixth
| Men's Team Sprint Qualifying
| India team: Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Ranjit Singh
| 12.04 pm
| India finished seventh
Boxing
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Men's 69kg R32
| Manoj Kumar (Ind) vs Osita Umeh (Ngr)
| 3.17 pm
| Wins on points 5:0, advances to next round
Basketball
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Women's Preliminary Round Pool B
| India vs Jamaica
| 2 pm
| India lose 57-66
| Men's Preliminary Round Pool B
| India vs Cameroon
| 3.30 pm
| India lose 87-96
Lawn Bowling
| Event
| Teams/Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Women's Singles Section D - Round 1
| Pinki (Ind) v Jo Edwards (NZ)
| 4.30 am
| Pinki lost 16-20
| Men's Triples Section A - Round 1
| India vs Wales
| 4.30 am
| India lose 9-23
| Women's Singles Section D - Round 2
| Pinki (Ind) vs Katherine Rednall (Eng)
| 7.30 am
| Pinki lose 11-21
| Men's Triples Section A - Round 2
| India vs Papua New Guinea
| 7.30 am
| India win 16-11
| Men's Pairs Section D - Round 1
| India vs Malaysia
| 11.30 am
| India lose 13-27
| Women's Fours Section B - Round 1
| India vs Northern Ireland
| 11.30 am
| India win 18-10
| Women's Fours Section B - Round 2
| India vs Malta
| 2.30 pm
| India lose 15-20
| Men's Pairs Section D - Round 2
| India vs Niue
| 2.30 pm
| India win 29-6
