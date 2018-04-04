India weightlifters Mirabai Chanu and P Gururaja claimed gold and silver respectively on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday. Chanu smashed the Games records in 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall en route her gold-medal winning performance as she lifted 196kgs. Gururaja survived two failed attempts at the start of the clean and jerk to claim a silver medal. The 25-year-old equalled his personal best of 249kg to finish second

Weightlifting

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 56kg Final Gururaja 5 am Wins silver medal Women's 48kg Final Mirabai Chanu 9.30 am Wins gold medal Men's 62kg Final Raja Muthupandi 2 pm Finishes sixth

Hockey

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's hockey (Pool A) India vs Wales 5 am India lose 2-3

Badminton

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Mixed team (Group A) India vs Sri Lanka 4.30 am India win 5-0 Mixed team (Group A) India vs Pakistan 2.30 pm India win 5-0

Artistic Gymnastics

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's Team Final and Individual Qualification Yogeshwar Singh, Ashish Kumar, Rakesh Patra 4.38 am Rakesh Patra qualifies for rings final while Yogeshwar Singh qualifies for all-round final

Table tennis

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's Team (Group 2) India vs Sri Lanka 5 am India win 3-0 Men's Team (Group 1) India vs Trinidad & Tobago 7.30 am India win 3-0 Women's Team (Group 2) India vs Wales 11.30 am India win 3-1 Men's Team (Group 1) India vs Northern Ireland 2 pm India win 3-0

Squash

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's singles R64 Harinder Pal Sandhu (Ind) vs Cameron Stafford (Cay) 9.20 am Sandhu wins 3-1. Through to second round Men's singles R64 Vikram Malhotra (Ind) vs Manda Chilambwe (Zam) 10.40 am Malhotra wins 3-0. Through to second round Men's singles R32 Saurav Ghoshal (Ind) vs Chris Binnie (JAM) 1.30 pm Ghosal loses 2-3 Women's singles R32 Joshna Chinappa (Ind) vs Lynette Vai (PNG) 2.10 pm Chinappa wins 3-0 Women's singles R32 Dipika Pallikal vs Charlotte Knaggs (TTO) 2.10 pm Dipika wins 3-0 Men's singles R32 Vikram Malhotra (Ind) vs Xavier Koenig (MRI) 2.50 pm Malhotra win 3-0 Men's singles R32 Harinder Pal Sandhu (Ind) vs Ivan Yuen (MAS) 3.30 pm Sandhu loses 0-3

Swimming

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 50m butterfly Heat 5 Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade 7 am Qualifies for semis Men's 100m backstroke Heat 1 Srihari Nataraj 7.17 am Qualifies for semis Men's 50m butterfly semifinal 2 Virdhawal Khade 4.27 pm Finishes eighth Men's 100m backstroke semifinal 2 Srihari Nataraj 4.57 pm Finishes eighth

Cycling

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's 4,000m Team Pursuit Qualifying India team: Deborah Deborah, Amritha Reghunath, Sonali Mayanglambam, Monorama Devi Tongbram 10.12 am India finished seventh Women's Team Sprint Qualifying India team: Deborah Deborah, Aleena Reji 11.54 am India finished sixth Men's Team Sprint Qualifying India team: Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Ranjit Singh 12.04 pm India finished seventh

Boxing

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Men's 69kg R32 Manoj Kumar (Ind) vs Osita Umeh (Ngr) 3.17 pm Wins on points 5:0, advances to next round

Basketball

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's Preliminary Round Pool B India vs Jamaica 2 pm India lose 57-66 Men's Preliminary Round Pool B India vs Cameroon 3.30 pm India lose 87-96

Lawn Bowling

Event Teams/Players Time (IST) Result Women's Singles Section D - Round 1 Pinki (Ind) v Jo Edwards (NZ) 4.30 am Pinki lost 16-20 Men's Triples Section A - Round 1 India vs Wales 4.30 am India lose 9-23 Women's Singles Section D - Round 2 Pinki (Ind) vs Katherine Rednall (Eng) 7.30 am Pinki lose 11-21 Men's Triples Section A - Round 2 India vs Papua New Guinea 7.30 am India win 16-11 Men's Pairs Section D - Round 1 India vs Malaysia 11.30 am India lose 13-27 Women's Fours Section B - Round 1 India vs Northern Ireland 11.30 am India win 18-10 Women's Fours Section B - Round 2 India vs Malta 2.30 pm India lose 15-20 Men's Pairs Section D - Round 2 India vs Niue 2.30 pm India win 29-6

