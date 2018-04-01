India pacer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan on Sunday told the owners of the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Daredevils to bar him from playing in the upcoming season unless family matters are resolved.

Jahan said that she had met CEO Hemant Dua. “I kept my point in front of Hemant sir to not keep Shami in the IPL team until he resolves his family feud,” Jahan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Last month, Jahan alleged infidelity and domestic violence, which subsequently resulted in the Board of Control for Cricket in India withholding his contract. However, the board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) exonerated him of corruption charges and offered him a grade ‘B’ contract.

After Jahan filed an FIR with the Kolkata police, Shami was under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including 498A (cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison).

Jahan had also sent a copy of the FIR to chairman of the Committee of Administrators, Vinod Rai. She had also met BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna.