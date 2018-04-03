India will be in pot 3 of the draw for the Asian Cup due to their 2-1 loss at the hands of the Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek. Stephen Constantine’s men will brace themselves for tough competition against the creme-de-la-creme of Asia.

Questions have been raised about the Englishman’s team selection in the past with allegations that the national team manager does not attend I-League and ISL games to scout new players. There is no doubt that the core of the team which played the Asian Cup qualifiers will not change drastically, but it is interesting to look at the players in contention.

The basis for this list is mainly three-pronged: players Constantine is likely to pick, players who have received call-ups/game time frequently and players who have been performing well domestically.

So India didn’t even win a single corner last night against Kyrgyzstan - a reflection of how little ball possession in the final third and how badly we missed Chhetri. #KGZvIND #IndianFootball — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) March 28, 2018

1. Sunil Chhetri

Undroppable and untouchable at the moment, his absence in Kyrgyzstan shows exactly why. The attack looks blunt without him and makes things happen up front. First name on the team-sheet.

2. Gurpreet Sandhu

Made the scoreline acceptable in Bishkek, and undisputed number one. Is also the preferred custodian at the country’s most consistent club and possibly another who’s place is secure.

3. Jeje Lalpekhlua

ISL winner with Chennaiyin FC, scored with his only opportunity of the game against Kyrgyz Republic. Second highest Indian goalscorer this season and another cert in UAE.

4. Anas Edathodika

Possibly the best of the Indian backline and the most reliable. Looked like the only one in defence, who was capable of marking a man against the Kyrgyz. ‘Anas + 1’ should be the way forward.

5. Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Another winner in absentia. Eugene hasn’t had the best season of his career, but still retains that creative spark required to unlock defences. India’s midfield is a problem area and Eugene may not be the long-term solution, but there’s no displacing him till UAE 2019.

6. Pritam Kotal

The Delhi Dynamos skipper has endured a forgettable campaign, shipping the highest number of goals in the ISL and Kotal has been culpable, caught out of position multiple times. Lalruatthara’s struggles and a lack of right-backs merely strengthened Kotal’s case though.

7. Jackichand Singh

Was injured for India’s last qualifier, but Constantine places a lot of trust in the Manipuri winger. Udanta disappointed in Bishkek, so expect the Kerala Blasters man to get back into the starting eleven.

8. Rowllin Borges

Borges isn’t a destroyer neither is he a creator. His positioning and distribution were all over the place against the Kyrgyz, but Rowllin is among the coach’s trusted lieutenants. That, plus a paucity of options, probably means that it will be an Eugene and Rowllin combo in UAE.

9. Jerry Lalrinzuala

One of only two big winners from Bishkek. Constantine hooked Narayan Das off at half-time, and the defence looked better settled with Jerry on the left. Presuming that the Englishman is furious with Narayan, Jerry should make that spot his own.

10. Sandesh Jhingan

That first season of the ISL seems a far cry away. Patchy at best in the ISL, a fall-out with Rene Meulensteen who accused him of being unprofessional, totally out of sorts in the last qualifier, but again, another one from Constantine’s ‘Young Leaders’ program and has built a solid rep for himself. The centre-back will start in UAE if fit, but at what cost?

.@AnirudhThapa had an ISL season to remember, winning hearts with his impressive performances and composure that is beyond his age!



How brilliant was that semi-final first-leg goal against FC Goa?!#PoduMachiGoalu pic.twitter.com/07G9YcoB2B — Chennaiyin F.C. 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) April 2, 2018

11. Halicharan Narzary

Fans of Indian football will know that Hali should not have lasted the 90 minutes in Bishkek. Assist aside, did nothing worth writing about. Has a left foot, and tracks back, but surely those can’t be the only reasons for taking him to UAE?

12. Anirudh Thapa

Wasn’t a regular starter at Chennaiyin, yet was John Gregory’s super-sub and so it turns out for Constantine as well. Another winner in Bishkek, displayed energy when he came on, but can he displace one of Rowllin and Eugene?

13. Amrinder Singh

Despite a middling season with Mumbai City, managed the highest number of saves in the league stage. Almost guaranteed that number two spot, but the leap to Gurpreet is a large one.

14. Udanta Singh

Blew his chance to cement a starting berth on the right when it mattered. Has done well at the domestic level with seven assists, but failed to step up when his team utilised him as the primary outlet in the first half.

15. Balwant Singh

Much was expected of his link-up play with Jeje, but flattered to deceive. Had little service, but simply unable to influence proceedings against the Kyrgyz. Will go to UAE as super-sub.

16. Narayan Das

Both Gurpreet and Constantine were livid with the left-back, as he was caught out of position for India’s first, not the only time that it would happen. Jerry’s substitution at half-time could mean that Narayan’s time in the first 11 is up.

17. Mohammed Rafique

Mo’ Rafique was the man designated by Constantine to take Eugene’s place, yet did not make a dent in the midfield hierarchy. Struggled, as Thapa looked better.

18. Subhashish Bose

The 22-year-old was rewarded with a call-up and can play centre or left back. Has been quietly effective for BFC, and could be an interesting candidate to replace Jhingan, if Constantine does pull the trigger.

19. Lalruatthara

Constantine has a soft spot for his Under-23’s but Ruatthara was a liability at right-back. The Kerala Blasters man was afforded little cover by Udanta, and was ruthlessly exposed.

20. Seminlen Doungel

Came on for Udanta, but poor decision making let him down when he had a chance to make something happen. Could be an option to come off the bench in UAE.

Out in the Group stage what is rafique doing where was dhanpal Ganesh???? — Glen (@ArsenalfanGoa) March 28, 2018

21. Vishal Kaith

Has been elevated to the third keeper, having been with the Englishman on under-23 duty. Has done well for Pune City in the ISL, yet Gurpreet and Amrinder are the senior statesmen.

22. Dhanpal Ganesh

Provides bite in midfield, which India desperately need and a call-up is a start, but has to receive more game time at the international level. Was solid in Chennaiyin’s midfield, and the Englishman would be unwise to ignore his contributions this season.

23. Seityasen Singh

Always seems to hover around the squad, despite modest contributions of one goal and three assists this season. Constantine really likes his fast, wide men.

24. Chinglensana Singh

A couple of call-ups in succession, even if no caps and finally some game time in Goa colours, things are headed in the right direction for Sana. Another member of the India U-23’s.

25. CK Vineeth

The best forward not in the squad right now, four ISL goals isn’t great but an useful contribution nonetheless. Could be picked for his work ethic, but will probably miss the bus to UAE.

26. Pronay Halder

The destroyer that team India needs right now, but fitness has always been a cause of concern for Pronay. On his day, the best holding midfielder in the country but uncertainty over lasting 90 minutes will rule him out.

27. Bikash Jairu

He’s 36, hasn’t had much of an impact at Jamshedpur and has still got a call-up. No one knows exactly why though.

28. Lallinzuala Chhangte

Constantine’s love for slippery, wide men could see Chhangte recalled. Not the best times for the Dynamos, yet three goals and three assists is more than what most on this list have managed. Still only 20 though.

29. Manvir Singh

Has been a meteoric rise since scoring the winner for Bengal in last year’s Santosh Trophy. A part of the U-23 strikeforce, keeps making senior squads, but 266 minutes at club level will hamper him.

30. Salam Ranjan Singh

Isn’t the best young defensive prospect around, but has made a lot of contingents under Constantine. 16 games for East Bengal, but isn’t solid enough.

Sir, only one request, please take a look at Soosairaj, mandar rao desai, adil khan, rahul bheke, nandhakumar, etc please. These guys are very good sir. Please give them a chance, please.🙏 By the way, I'm happy that you are watching.😊 — Mohamed Shajith (@SHAjith_02) March 31, 2018

31. Michael Soosairaj

The clamour for his inclusion keeps growing. A standout performer in the I-League, Soosairaj single-handedly kept Chennai City up. Will he get that long overdue call-up, though?

32. Subrata Paul

Looks to have fallen out of favour despite keeping the highest number of clean sheets in the ISL season. Fourth choice and falling.

33. Jerry Mawhimingthanga

Apart from the long and confusing name, done well for himself and for Jamshedpur, playing 1378 minutes for them. Still only 21, UAE 2019 could arrive a little too early for Jerry.

34. Rahul Bheke

The only reason Soosai, Bheke and Adil aren’t higher up this list is because they haven’t received call-ups. Like Soosai, chatter on his exclusion has been vituperative towards Constantine, so ‘Bhekenbauer’ and his long throws can still be hopeful.

35. Robin Singh

Akin to Seitya, Robin’s never far away from making a squad although his contribution has always been in question. He’s a big man in attack, and we have a shortage of those, so coaches keep opting for him. His luck finally seems to have run out, though.

36. Laldanmawia Ralte

Danmawia has scored four goals for East Bengal this season, yet there is a sense that his previous call-up for the Tri-Nation Series may not be his last.

37. Nishu Kumar

Fifth-choice left-back for now. Limited game-time at club level translates to him being far behind Lalrinzuala in the pecking order.

38. Adil Khan

The Pune City man was one of the best performers in the ISL. Has had two solid seasons with Churchill Brothers and PCFC, but at 29, isn’t getting any younger.

39. Rino Anto

What do we have here, a genuine right back! Yet Anto’s no closer to the first team than he was during Bengaluru FC’s run to the AFC Cup final in 2016.

40. Hitesh Sharma

Another one of Constantine’s fledglings, Hitesh is unlikely to be on the plane to UAE. No goals or assists in ATK’s torrid ISL season.

.@Ibra_official has given up his @sweden passport & was last seen travelling on Haryana express train on his way to train with his future striking partner Sumeet Passi in @IndianFootball national team. One can say he has already started the TRAINing. Thankyou @StephenConstan. pic.twitter.com/svKYIvL0Hx — Evil Novy (@EvilNovy) April 2, 2018

41. Bikramjit Singh

A solid season in Chennaiyin’s midfield, and among a number of replacements for Rafique, Bikramjit’s fortunes are looking up.

42. Milan Singh

Has fallen after two good campaigns with Delhi Dynamos and DSK Shivajians. Still better than watching Rafique, mind.

43. Albino Gomes

Any prizes for being fifth-choice of your country? Has been an injury-filled season.

44. Gurtej Singh

Straight from the second division to some experts’ teams of the season, Gurtej has played 18 games this season.

45. Brandon Fernandes

Four assists in 15 games, yet no closer to earning an actual cap.

46. Isaac Vanmalsawma

One of the best performers for Shillong Lajong the season before last, has slightly disappointed this campaign.

47. Souvik Chakrabarti

Has played every game of the last two ISL campaigns, a penny for his thoughts?

48. Alen Deory

A move to Mumbai City this season may limit his game time. Was a regular at Lajong and the India U-23’s.

49. Nandakumar Sekar

One goal and four assists in half an ISL season isn’t a bad return at all for the Chennai-born youngster.

50. Sumeet Passi

Three ISL games in the last two years, his call-up spree is one of life’s greatest mysteries.