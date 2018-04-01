Aymeric Laporte has urged Manchester City to take their “once in a lifetime” opportunity to wrap up the Premier League title by beating arch rivals Manchester United next weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s runaway leaders need three points to ensure they are crowned champions after cruising to a 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

That gives City a chance to enjoy a title party at United’s expense when Jose Mourinho’s men visit Eastlands on Saturday.

The Manchester derby comes between two Champions League quarter-final clashes against Liverpool and City manager Pep Guardiola has stressed that Wednesday’s first leg at Anfield is his immediate priority.

Yet the prospect of celebrating the title against United is a dream scenario for City supporters and Laporte wants to make their wish come true.

“Obviously that is a very important game on Saturday. I think it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we must take advantage of it,” he said. “We must try to win and get the Premier League we all want.”

French defender Laporte had a hand in Leroy Sane’s fourth-minute opener as City swept Everton aside. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling added two more before the interval as lacklustre Everton were ripped apart.

“We fight every game like it is the last one and it was very important to win,” Laporte said. “Always you try to play the best you can and I had the chance to give that pass, but we need to keep on improving.”

Laporte was deployed at left-back in a possible selection hint for Wednesday, with City needing to quell the threat of Liverpool’s prolific Mohamed Salah.

“It felt really good. It is a different position but we worked over the week in training sessions and I felt fine,” he said.

“We know Liverpool is a difficult game. They have great players and are in great shape. “We need to be 100% focused to have a chance to win.”