Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner could push for their 12-month bans from domestic cricket to be shortened through their legal teams.

Following Cricket Australia’s sanctions for the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, there have been question marks over how the former captain and vice-captain can earn their places back in the team if they don’t play domestic cricket for a year, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Warner’s team of advisors comprises of his manager, James Henderson, Melbourne-based Queen’s Council Matt Connock, a psychologist and a financial advisor.

Warner’s representative, Henderson, was quoted as saying that “there is a team of advisers assisting with his consideration”.

The CA’s code of conduct states that if a player wants to challenge a sanction, he would have seven days to lodge an appeal and there will be a hearing in the presence of a commissioner representing the board.

Warner, after reaching Australia, stated that he was coming to terms with the possibility of not playing for his country again.

The other banned player, Cameron Bancroft was recently dropped by English County side Somerset.