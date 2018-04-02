Both Ankita Raina and Ramkumar Ramanathan reached their career-best spots in the latest tennis rankings released on Monday.

Raina leapfrogged 43 places to her career-best singles rank of 212 in the WTA charts while Ramkumar also achieved his career-best rankings after climbing four places to 132.

Raina became world No 212 on the back of her first singles title in more than three years when she beat Amandine Hesse in straight sets in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s event in Gwalior. Karman Kaur Thandi was the next best Indian in the WTA singles rankings, remaining unchanged at 273.

“One more milestone achieved, getting closer to one of my goals of playing Grand Slams. This has just made my belief stronger that dreams do come true, if you put the efforts and be patient, nothing can stop you to get to the top,” Ankita told PTI.

Don’t judge your performance on your best days, judge it on your worst days because that’s when it’s matters the most. A good run came to an end in the semifinals at the @kofuopen ITF 25K. pic.twitter.com/aJBacMfM5A — Ankita Raina (@ankita_champ) April 2, 2018

In the ATP rankings, country’s top singles player Yuki Bhambri jumped two places and is now ranked 105 followed by Ramanathan, Sumit Nagal (213, +5), Prajnesh Gunseswaran (263, -17) and Arjun Khade (394, +29).

Ramkumar had reached the quarterfinals of the Euro 43,000 Marbella Challenger in Spain.

In the doubles, Rohan Bopanna (19) and Divij Sharan (43) gained one spot each while Leander Paes remained unchanged at 45. He was followed by Purav Raja (62).

In the WTA doubles ranking, Sania Mirza, who is out of action after a surgery, moved down seven places to number 23, her lowest rank in seven years.

With inputs from PTI