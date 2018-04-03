On Tuesday at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, South Africa completed a 3-1 series win and it was the first time they had beaten Australia in a home series since 1969/70. It brought to an end a series of high-quality cricket and even greater off-field drama, culminating in a ball tampering scandal during the third Test in Cape Town which resulted in former captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and Cameron Bancroft sent home.

But as the curtains came down, there was plenty to smile about for Morne Morkel who called time on his international career, finishing with 309 Test wickets. While the final morning of the Test series was all about Vernon Philander’s incredible six-wicket burst in less than an hour, Morkel soon took centerstage once the match was over as tributes poured in for one of the nicest guys in cricket.

Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and captain Faf du Plessis all spoke about how much the dressing room will miss a character like Morkel, while Shaun Pollock, hosting the post-match presentation spoke about the irony of one of the best South African fast bowlers also being a very gentle bloke off the cricket field.

“It’s very sad,” said Amla. “Everybody wanted something special to happen, and the team wanted something special for Morne. What he brings to the dressing room ... I’m going to miss this guy. Really.”

309 Test wickets

188 ODI wickets

47 T20I wickets



Congratulations to @mornemorkel65 on a brilliant international career! 🙌



What is your favourite Morkel memory? pic.twitter.com/XiUG5ssfCK — ICC (@ICC) April 3, 2018

The final innings was especially tough for Morkel as he ignored advice from the team doctor to rest over a side strain he suffered in the first innings - ‘there was no way I was sitting in the dressing room in the last innings of my career,’ he said. And he even made his effort with the ball count, taking two top order wickets in the final session on day four that started Australia’s collapse.

“I sat down with the doc after I came off the field and I said do whatever you can to get me on the field,” Morkel said when he was being felicitated. “I’m happy Verny (Philander) could come out and do his thing this morning, there were a couple of sore bodies in the change room. The way he came out and landed the ball was sensational.”

He admitted there were a lot of things he would miss. “It’s tough to put in words this feeling, it’s very emotional, it’s been a great journey,’” he said. “I’m grateful for all opportunities I’ve been given. The mission was to beat the Aussies here, and it’s great to do that. It’s funny how things work out. The main thing is to keep working hard, always make most of opportunities. I’ll miss this environment, I will miss this lot. I will miss playing in front of this crowd. But I am excited for the new guy who will step in. It’s been an unbelievable journey.”

There was plenty of love for the ‘Big Man’ who played his final game for South Africa.

Well done at @OfficialCSA on beating Aus 3/1 and simply a magnificent team effort all round. Well done to @mornemorkel65 you have served your country well. Good luck with your next chapter big fella👏👏#ProteaFire #legend — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) April 3, 2018

Fought really really hard in his career, great competitor and the nicest human being. Wish you a happy retirement @mornemorkel65 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 3, 2018

Well done brother @mornemorkel65. End of a real success story. In the end family wins.. Enjoy life! — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) April 3, 2018

Congrats @mornemorkel65 on an incredible career for @OfficialCSA One of the nice guys but many will say one of the scariest to face #Morne — Isa Guha (@isaguha) April 3, 2018

Wishing @mornemorkel65 a very fulfilling and happy life post his retirement from international Cricket. Went about quietly doing his job , but was a great competitor and always gave his best. Congratulations on a wonderful career. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 3, 2018

@mornemorkel65 One plus about your retirement is not having you blowing my stickers off and getting me out. A true champion and even better bloke,I'm sure the cricketing world wish you and your family nothing but the best bud. — Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) April 3, 2018

Congratulations @mornemorkel65 on an amazing international career! One of the all time great men of cricket and someone who has never sought the limelight but deserves it all! Enjoy having him home a bit more often @Roz_Kelly — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) April 3, 2018

Morne Morkel Career:



246 International matches

541 International wickets



Thank you Big Man — Live Score (@PCB_SPorrTs) April 3, 2018

Well done Proteas. Great series win against Aus. Congrats @mornemorkel65 on a fantastic career. — Jacques Kallis (@jacqueskallis75) April 3, 2018

So,492 runs is the margin of defeat for Australia. Before that Saturday evening, it looked such a close series,but Australia found it impossible to maintain the intensity post the ball tampering saga. Congratulations to Morne Morkel on a great career, giant ,unsung hero. #SAvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 3, 2018

Our tribute to a legendary Proteas fast bowler, thank you for the memories @mornemorkel65 👏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MeuIo9mQir — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) March 30, 2018

Congratulations to Morne Morkel the gentle giant



309 wickets in Tests

188 wickets in ODIs

47 wickets in T20is



Will miss seeing your tall figure and big smile on the cricket field



Ended his career with a brilliant last 14 months — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) April 3, 2018

Morne Morkel’s achievements don’t deserve to be overshadowed by what’s happened in his final Test series. His individual record, as well as his role in a brilliant bowling attack, deserves a huge amount of respect. #SAvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) April 3, 2018

Morne Morkel has played the role of a supporting fast bowler better than anyone, at times he was more dangerous than Steyn and Philander. Definitely one of the best modern day fast bowler. — Chintan mehta (@Chintanmilan07) April 3, 2018

What a fantastic career @mornemorkel65 had absolutely deserve it. And people is thinking about it is the end of cricket life for @mornemorkel65. But I think cricket world always welcomes Morne Morkel to play cricket in the ground. Happy retriedment Morne. Keep going in life — Vemunurisaideep (@saideep1501) April 3, 2018

Also, thanks Monte Morkel for the fantastic service to SA cricket. You’re a champ #SAvAUS #ProteaFire — Alain van Gensen (@TheNameIsAlain) April 3, 2018

Farewell, big man!