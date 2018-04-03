Saina Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh was on Tuesday cleared to enter the athletes’ village at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, but not before the shuttler threatened to pull out.

The 2010 gold medallist had tweeted on Monday that in spite of her paying to bring her father along and him being confirmed as an “extra official” in the Indian contingent, he was not allowed to enter the Games village. A frustrated Nehwal had said that her father’s support is crucial for her during matches and tagged the Commonwealth Games Federation in her tweets.

The Indian Olympic Association had replied to Nehwal’s tweets, saying that Harvir Singh is an “accredited extra official” who is not entitled to a bed in the Games Village. Nehwal then sent an email to IOA secretary general Rajiv Mehta, saying that she would not play her matches if her father’s accreditation was not cleared.

However, the IOA confirmed via another tweet on Tuesday that the matter was resolved and Nehwal’s father has received the necessary accreditation to enter the Village.

Nehwal then tweeted confirming that her father’s accreditation had been cleared and thanked the IOA for getting it done at “such short notice”. She also apologised “for all the trouble” caused over the matter.

Thank u so much @ioaindia for the support and help sorting out my father’s accreditation card in such short notice ..Hopefully it will b great for the matches ahead ..and I m sorry for all the trouble 🙏🙏#CommonwealthGames2018 pic.twitter.com/fWCvrLk4YV — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) April 3, 2018

Harvir Singh and PV Sindhu’s mother Vijaya are among the 15 individuals who, despite being cleared to be part of the Indian contingent, are not funded by the government for their travel, stay and other expenses.