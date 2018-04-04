Former Australia vice-captain David Warner, despite his tearful press conference, drew some flak from some fans for leaving several crucial questions unanswered regarding the ball-tampering episode that has rocked Australian cricket.

Warner later apologised on Twitter for evading questions on the topic and said he would “answer them all” in due time.

1/3 I know there are unanswered questions and lots of them. I completely understand. In time i will do my best to answer them all. But there is a formal CA process to follow. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

2/3 I am taking advice to make sure I properly comply with that process and answer all questions in the proper place and at the proper time. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

3/3 I should have mentioned that in my press conference I’m sorry for not making it clearer. With so much at stake for my family and cricket I have to follow this process properly. I think that’s fair. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 31, 2018

Warner is yet to confirm whether he will challenge his one-year ban from international and domestic cricket, whereas former Australia captain Steve Smith on Wednesday announced he had accepted the sanctions and won’t challenge them.

There are reports now in the Australian media that Warner will shed more light on the ball-tampering saga in a million-dollar interview.

“It’s worth noting that he had the high profile Sydney PR woman Roxy Jacenko with him on the day sitting with his wife Candice at the press conference,” The West Australian quoted veteran journalist David Penberthy’s comments to Adelaide radio station FIVEaa.

“One of the reasons apparently that Warner didn’t answer so many questions is that he’s keeping his powder dry for a tell all interview – part of the strategy that is being spearheaded by Roxy Jacenko.

“He’s taken a six-million dollar hit in terms of his earnings. He can recoup at least a million of that from the Nine network or Seven network.

“That’s apparently why he’s keeping his mouth shut when he’s being asked obvious questions.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Warner could call his teammates, coaches and team staff to the stands if he chooses to challenge the sanctions laid against him at an independent hearing.

However, this would be at the discretion of the appointed commissioner, who will determine the terms of the hearing.

Earlier Warner’s wife, Candice, told Sunday Telegraph: “I feel like it’s all my fault and it’s killing me – it’s absolutely killing me.”

The Test series was already fractious before the ball-tampering affair, with a row between David Warner and Quinton de Kock during the first Test which the Australian said was sparked when the South African insulted his wife.