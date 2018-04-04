Former Australia captain Steve Smith on Wednesday said he won’t challenge the one-year ban imposed on him by Cricket Australia for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this month.

Smith and his vice-captain David Warner were banned from playing international and domestic cricket by Cricket Australia for 12 months, while opener Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Smith had earlier apologised for his role in the scandal, saying it was “a failure of my leadership”.

The Australian cricketers’ union has called for the bans to be reduced, arguing that the punishment was disproportionate to previous ball-tampering cases. However, Smith on Wednesday tweeted that he won’t be challenging the sanctions.

I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country. But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as Captain of the team. I won’t be challenging the sanctions. They’ve been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them. — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) April 4, 2018

Cricket Australia’s investigation found that Warner had thought up the plan and instructed Bancroft on how to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa. The Australian board also found that Smith knew about the plan and failed to take steps to prevent its implementation.

Smith and Warner were also banned from playing in the Indian Premier League by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.