Former world number one Novak Djokovic, struggling back from a long injury lay-off, confirmed on Wednesday that he had split with his coaches Andre Agassi and Radek Stepanek.

The 12-time Grand Slam winner lost his opening game at the ATP Miami Masters last month, the latest setback for the Serbian star as he bids to return from the elbow injury that sidelined him for six months and finally saw him have “minor” surgical intervention after a disappointing Australian Open.

“After Miami Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation. The cooperation between Novak and Andre Agassi has also ended,” said a statement on Djokovic’s official website. “Novak remains focused and eager to come back stronger and more resilient from long injury break that has affected his confidence and game.”

There was no word about which future coaches might be lined up as Djokovic departed on a short family holiday ahead of preparations proper for the upcoming clay season. Stepanek joined Djokovic’s team in December 2016 and former world number one Agassi came on board in May 2017.

Djokovic had linked up with the pair after splitting from Boris Becker and Marian Vajda.