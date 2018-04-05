Even as India gymnast Budda Aruna Reddy prepares to begin her Commonwealth Games campaign, he coach N Brij Kishore lost his battle with stomach cancer on Thursday.

According to a report in The Times of India, Kishore suffered a heart attack after facing breathing problems as the cancer had spread to his lungs.

The 50-year-old had complained of discomfort two weeks ago, during a training session with Aruna ahead of the World Cymnastics Championship in Tashkent, the report stated.

Aruna had gone onto win a medal, the first by an Indian at the event.

It was only last month that Kishore was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Kishore has been a coach for the last 25 years and was attached with the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.