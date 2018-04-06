The Rajasthan Police is currently investigating a possible link between a member of India’s 2011 World Cup winning team and an organiser of the Rajputana Premier League, which was pulled up by BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Security Unit last year, The Indian Express reported.

The India player has represented the country in all three formats, the report added. This cricketer is said to have business links with the mastermind of the corrupt racket.

The report stated that the player in question was also spotted on the sidelines of the tournament. The BCCI’s ACSU had flagged the event after players were observed to be intentionally committing errors on the field to change the course of the game.

The former player’s name cropped up during the investigation initiated by the Rajasthan police.

The police have so far arrested 14 people for betting and engaging in match-fixing activities. The case has since been taken over by the CID.

“We are currently probing links between private entities, those who are part of the cricket fraternity and officials. We will take action if there is evidence that links them to corruption,” Additional DGP CID (Crime) Pankaj Kumar Singh was quoted as saying.