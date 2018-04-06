In what is another feather in the cap for the Indian captain, Mithali Raj on Friday became the most capped player in the world, turning out for the 192nd time when she led India out to play England in the first match of their ODI series in Nagpur.

She moved past former England captain Charlotte Edwards who played 191 matches.

Raj made her ODI debut way back in June 1999 against Ireland, scoring 114*. She has also played 10 Test matches and 72 Twenty20 Internationals over the years.

Jhulan Goswami is at No.3 in the list of most-capped players in women’s ODIs, with England’s Jenny Gunn the only other active player in the top-five list.

Raj also has the record for most runs scored in women’s ODIs, a record she achieved during the World Cup in England last year.

According to the ICC, with her 192nd appearance, Raj also completed 50 ODIs against England – a record – and has missed just 13 ODIs since her debut, featuring in 75.19 per cent of all ODIs the India women’s team have ever played (since 1978).