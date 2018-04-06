Deepak Lather won India’s first bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in the 69 kg men’s weightlifting category at Gold Coast on Friday, taking the country’s overall tally to four.

Lather, the 18-year-old from Haryana, ended up with an overall tally of 295 kgs which was enough to secure the third position, after he entered the clean and jerk round in second position.

The national record holder in the 62 kg category got off to a strong start, as his entry weight of 132 kg in the snatch was the highest among the competitors. He topped that with a second effort of 136 kg to take the lead, but could not manage a 138 in his third attempt.

Indika Dissanayake of Sri Lanka led at the halfway mark with a 137, as Welshman Gareth Evans was tied with Lather on 136 kilos.

The clean and jerk however, was Lather’s weaker section and it showed as four lifters had a higher entry weight than the Shadipur native. Lather, who is also a Commonwealth youth record holder, started with a 155 kg, then set a personal best of 159 but seemed to have injured his wrist in the process.

He came back for his last attempt, but 162 was just a step too far as he had to contend with a 295, his highest tally ever. Dissanayake’s 160 saw him jump up to 297 but it was Evans of Wales who exulted after lifting 163 in his second attempt for the gold medal score of 299.

Lather’s medal was India’s fourth in weightlifting at Gold Coast, after winning two golds and a silver earlier.