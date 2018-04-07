India’s squash campaign came to an end on Saturday as Joshna Chinappa bowed out in the quarter-final after losing to New Zealand’s Joelle King at the Commonwealth Games. Chinappa was outclassed 11-5, 11-6, 11-9 by the World No 4 in a match that lasted 31 minutes.

The New Zealander was in top form as she clinched the first two games in 18 minutes. Chinappa seemed clueless as she was left chasing her opponent for much of the contest. She did raise her game in the third game, taking it down to the wire, but could not quite outsmart her opponent, who won the game 11-9 to clinch the tie.