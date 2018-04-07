Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will use a lighter set of bats during the Indian Premier League season reported Sportstar on Saturday.

The Chennai Super Kings captain will use his new set of willows in the first match of the IPL season against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dhoni received the bats on Friday before CSK’s practice session.

“These were the second lot of bats delivered to him as the first lot was a bit heavy,” Vikram Thakur, the export manager of Spartan Sports was quoted as saying.

“The curve and the round toe he wanted was missing in first set of bats. For IPL games and the T20 format, he prefers more curve. He uses different bats for international games,” he added.

Thakur further said that Dhoni had sent a message to the managing director of Spartan last week requesting lighter wood with specific shape.

The ICC dimensions of bats last year. The maximum dimension of a cricket bat now has been restricted to 108mm in width, 67mm in depth with 40mm edges.