Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by one wicket on back of some fine rear-guard action by Dwayne Bravo and Kedar Jadhav in the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Batting first, Mumbai scored 165 for 4, riding on Krunal Pandya’s 41 off 22 balls along with useful contributions of 43 from Suryakumar Yadav and 40 from Ishan Kishan. In reply, CSK won with a ball to spare as Bravo scored 68 off 30 balls.

Twitter erupted after Bravo’s heroics and Jadhav’s bravery:

Bravo is a champion. What a great great start to the IPL.#CSKvsMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 7, 2018

#MIvCSK

Summary of the match -

CSK won the toss.

MI tossed the win. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 7, 2018

mere samne Ambani bhi kum padta hai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tZOitWfEKz — Hardik (@Humor_Silly) April 7, 2018

You never write obits for a T20 game. This is going to some #whistlepodu night! #Bravo #Champion. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 7, 2018

Bravo, Dwayne Bravo.



I bloodly IPL. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) April 7, 2018

#MIvCSK T20 at it’s best ... simply unbelievable... What a match !! — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 7, 2018

Dhoni’s teams tend to win games at Wankhede #MIvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 7, 2018

Sensational win by CSK, rising from the ashes! #IPL2018 couldn't have had a better start! Bravo was unbelievable and Jadhav brave — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 7, 2018

This is why ipl is the best tournament in the world...@IPL @BCCI ...great start.. — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) April 7, 2018

Years change.

Sponsors change.

Seasons change.

Teams change.

Players change.



But CSK finish ? CSK finish never changes. #MIvCSK — Naveen Samy (@ImNsamy) April 7, 2018

Dwayne Bravo outstanding with the ball in his last two overs and some great hitting in the end. Great come from behind win. IPL couldn't have had a better start #MIvCSK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 7, 2018

To smack one of the best death bowlers off the part three times in one over takes serious skill. What a start to the IPL. Tremendous win for @ChennaiIPL. Bravo, Bravo, Bravo :) #MIvCSK — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) April 7, 2018

That’s what @IPL offers to it’s viewers. Best death bowler gets hammered and a young boy becomes a superstar. Things change too fast. You blink your eyes and you are late... wow! #MIvCSK #VivoIPL2018 #BESTvsBEST — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) April 7, 2018