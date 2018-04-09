Manika Batra likes Alia Bhatt. She likes watching The Big Bang Theory. She likes dancing. She likes photoshoots. There are many likes for Batra, but love, for her, is table tennis. That’s why her pendant’s table-tennis racquet-shaped. That’s why she’s one of India’s best table tennis players. That’s why she, at 22, is world No 58. That’s why Manika Batra threw her arms in the air and screamed with joy after steering India to their first-ever table-tennis team gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Batra was at the beginning and at the end during India’s gold medal match against Singapore, who hitherto hadn’t lost a single women’s team final. She pulled off a huge upset against world No 4 Tianwei Feng (winning the tie 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-7) to put India in the lead. Then, at 2-1, Batra routed Yihan Zhou in four games to clinch the gold medal for India.

Early beginning

Batra’s steady rise in the sport at just 22 can be attributed to her early start. She took up the sport at four after watching her two elder siblings play the game. She soon became the best player in the city. Then in her state. Then, at 15, she won the silver medal in her first national level competition. She changed schools, skipped classes and even gave up college after a year to pursue table tennis.

Batra was part of the Indian squad in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, where she reached quarterfinals. A year later, she helped India bag a team silver and women’s doubles silver in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship.

The 22-year-old won the South Asia Group qualification tournament to qualify for the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she attracted a lot of attention for painting her nails in the tri-colour.

But Batra has also been forcing people to take notice of her table tennis and is already the top-ranked Indian female player with a potential of becoming an icon of the sport that’s still growing in India.

“People should know me through table tennis. Already, Sharath Bhaiyya ke saath mera bhi naam aa raha hain [my name is being taken along with Sharath Kamal Achanta – India’s most successful paddler],” she had told The Field last July.

After her stupendous effort at Gold Coast, people will remember the name. Manika Batra. The name that’s expected to bring more laurels for India in the rapidly played sport of table tennis.