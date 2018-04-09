Mohammed Anas pulled off a stunning performance in the 400 metres semi-final of the men’s event, as his time of 45.44 seconds was enough to qualify for the final. Anas’ time was the fourth-fastest among all the qualifiers, as Botswana’s Isaac Makwala qualified fastest.

Anas became the second Indian man to make the finals of the one-lap event at the quadrennial Games after the legendary Milkha Singh who won gold in the 440 yards race at Cardiff 1958.

Tejinder Pal Singh could only finish eighth in the shot put final, as his throw of 19.42 in his third attempt was the best he could muster. New Zealand’s Tom Walsh was the winner with a throw of 21.41 metre, the best in the field.

In the women’s 10,000 metre, Suriya Loganathan came 13th, clocking a personal best of 32:23.56. Suriya was with the main pack till about 6,000 metres, but broke off from it as the leaders started to accelerate. Uganda’s Stella Chesang won the final with a time of 31:45.30.

Tejaswin Shankar qualified for the final of the men’s high jump competition when he posted a jump of 2.21 metres. Starting at 2.10 metres, Shankar faulted when he touched the bar at 2.15 metres.

He recovered to clear that height and then 2.18 metres, before clearing 2.21 on his second attempt. With the top 12 athletes qualifying for Wednesday’s final, all qualifiers managed a 2.21 with Bahamas’ Jamal Wilson the only one clearing all the heights on his first attempt.

Hima Das then qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s 400 metres event when she came third in Heat 5 of the competition, with a time of 52.11, just a shade over the 51.97 seconds that she had clocked to win the Federation Cup in Patiala.

MR Poovamma came fifth in Heat 1, with a time of 53.72 seconds and could not progress further in the event.

Das will be in the first semi-final on April 10, with the top four qualifying for the final.