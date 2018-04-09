India spinner Axar Patel joined the list of India players who have opted to play county cricket this season.

The Kings XI Punjab player has joined Durham for the final six County Championship fixtures, reported ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

Patel will make his debut on August 19 against Glamorgan in Cardiff.

India captain Virat Kohli will also play county cricket this summer, ahead of India’s five-Test tour of England in August. Kohli will either turn up for Surrey or Essex claim reports.

The other India players that will play County cricket include Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma and Varun Aaron. Pujara will turn up for Yorkshire, while Sharma will play for Sussex. Aaron on the other hand has joined Leicestershire.

Patel will feature in Durham’s three home games against Northamptonshire, Sussex and Middlesex. His last two games will be played away at Leicestershire and Warwickshire.