An action-packed day five saw India win three gold medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Jitu Rai won his second Commonwealth gold medal by topping the 10 metre air pistol finals, the table tennis men’s team made it a historic double for India and the mixed team in badminton registered a facile 3-1 win over Malaysia in the final to clinch a long-elusive gold.

The shooters take centre-stage on day six, with the 34-year-old veteran Gagan Narang looking to add to his 10 medals at the Games. Narang has an incredible Games record, winning 8 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze. Heena Sidhu returns for a second crack at gold in the 25 metre pistol.

Hockey action continues with India’s men’s team taking on bogey team Malaysia, after a stuttering 4-3 win over Wales. The women, fresh from a memorable 2-1 upset of England, will face South Africa.

The highly-rated boxing contingent will look to progress to the next rounds as five male boxers will have their quarterfinal bouts. Amit Panghal, Naman Tanwar, Mohammed Husammudin, Manoj Kumar and Satish Kumar will all aim to make the semi-finals.

In athletics, Muhammed Anas will aim to do the unthinkable, as he aims to win a track medal in the 400 metres final. Hima Das in the women’s 400 metres semis and national record holder Ayyasamy Dharun in the 400 m hurdles heats are also ones to look out for.

Here’s a look ahead to what’s another action-packed day for India that promises plenty of action.

(All times are in IST)

Athletics

Event Team / players Time Result 400m Hurdles - Men (Heats) Dharun Ayyasamy 06:45 am 400m SF - Women Hima Das 04:46 pm 400m final - Men Muhammed Anas 05:18 pm

Shooting

Event Team / Players Time Result Men's 50m Rifle Prone (Q) Gagan Narang, Chain Singh 04:30 am Women's 25m Pistol - Precision (Q) Heena Sidhu, Annu Singh 04:30 am Women's 25m Pistol - Rapid fire (Q) Heena Sidhu, Annu Singh 06:00 am

Men's 50m Rifle Prone - Final TBD 08:30 am Women's 25m Pistol - Final TBD 11:00 am

Hockey

Event Team / Players Time (IST) Result Men's hockey - Pool B India vs Malaysia 05:00 am Women's hockey - Pool B India vs South Africa 03:00 pm

Badminton

Event Team / Players Time Result Mixed doubles - Round of 64 India vs Guernsey 08:35 am

Boxing

Event Team / Players Time Result Men's 46-49 kg (QF) Amit Phangal

09:17 am Men's 91 kg (QF) Naman Tanwar 10:32 am Men's 66kg (QF) Hussamuddin Muhammed 02:47 pm Men's 69kg (QF) Manoj Kumar 03:32 pm Men's 91+ kg (QF) Satish Kumar 04:17 pm

Squash

Event Team / Players Time Result Women's doubles - Pool C Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal 06:30 am Mixed doubles - Pool E Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal 08:45 am Mixed doubles - Pool E Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal 02:15 pm Mixed doubles - Pool H Joshna Chinappa & Harinder Pal Sandhu 03:45 pm

Para Powerlifting

Event Team / Players Time Result Men's lightweight - Final Ashok & Farman Basha 06:00 am Women's lightweight - Final Sakina Khatun 10:00 am Men's heavyweight - Final Sachin Chaudhary 03:00 pm

Swimming

Event Team / Players Time Results Women's Freestyle 50m (Para - S8) Vaishnavi Vinod 06:35 am

Table Tennis

Event Team / Players Time Result Women's TT6-10 Singles - Group 1 Maitreyee Sarkar 09:00 am Women's TT6-10 Singles - Group 2 Vaishnavi Sutar 12:00 pm

Lawn Bowls (Will be updated after results)