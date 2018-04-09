An action-packed day five saw India win three gold medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Jitu Rai won his second Commonwealth gold medal by topping the 10 metre air pistol finals, the table tennis men’s team made it a historic double for India and the mixed team in badminton registered a facile 3-1 win over Malaysia in the final to clinch a long-elusive gold.
The shooters take centre-stage on day six, with the 34-year-old veteran Gagan Narang looking to add to his 10 medals at the Games. Narang has an incredible Games record, winning 8 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze. Heena Sidhu returns for a second crack at gold in the 25 metre pistol.
Hockey action continues with India’s men’s team taking on bogey team Malaysia, after a stuttering 4-3 win over Wales. The women, fresh from a memorable 2-1 upset of England, will face South Africa.
The highly-rated boxing contingent will look to progress to the next rounds as five male boxers will have their quarterfinal bouts. Amit Panghal, Naman Tanwar, Mohammed Husammudin, Manoj Kumar and Satish Kumar will all aim to make the semi-finals.
In athletics, Muhammed Anas will aim to do the unthinkable, as he aims to win a track medal in the 400 metres final. Hima Das in the women’s 400 metres semis and national record holder Ayyasamy Dharun in the 400 m hurdles heats are also ones to look out for.
Here’s a look ahead to what’s another action-packed day for India that promises plenty of action.
(All times are in IST)
Athletics
| Event
| Team / players
| Time
| Result
| 400m Hurdles - Men (Heats)
| Dharun Ayyasamy
| 06:45 am
|
| 400m SF - Women
| Hima Das
| 04:46 pm
|
| 400m final - Men
| Muhammed Anas
| 05:18 pm
|
Shooting
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time
| Result
| Men's 50m Rifle Prone (Q)
| Gagan Narang, Chain Singh
| 04:30 am
|
| Women's 25m Pistol - Precision (Q)
| Heena Sidhu, Annu Singh
| 04:30 am
|
| Women's 25m Pistol - Rapid fire (Q)
| Heena Sidhu, Annu Singh
| 06:00 am
|
| Men's 50m Rifle Prone - Final
| TBD
| 08:30 am
|
| Women's 25m Pistol - Final
| TBD
| 11:00 am
|
Hockey
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time (IST)
| Result
| Men's hockey - Pool B
| India vs Malaysia
| 05:00 am
|
| Women's hockey - Pool B
| India vs South Africa
| 03:00 pm
|
Badminton
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time
| Result
| Mixed doubles - Round of 64
| India vs Guernsey
| 08:35 am
|
Boxing
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time
| Result
| Men's 46-49 kg (QF)
| Amit Phangal
| 09:17 am
|
| Men's 91 kg (QF)
| Naman Tanwar
| 10:32 am
|
| Men's 66kg (QF)
| Hussamuddin Muhammed
| 02:47 pm
|
| Men's 69kg (QF)
| Manoj Kumar
| 03:32 pm
|
| Men's 91+ kg (QF)
| Satish Kumar
| 04:17 pm
|
Squash
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time
| Result
| Women's doubles - Pool C
| Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal
| 06:30 am
|
| Mixed doubles - Pool E
| Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal
| 08:45 am
|
| Mixed doubles - Pool E
| Dipika Pallikal & Saurav Ghosal
| 02:15 pm
|
| Mixed doubles - Pool H
| Joshna Chinappa & Harinder Pal Sandhu
| 03:45 pm
|
Para Powerlifting
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time
| Result
| Men's lightweight - Final
| Ashok & Farman Basha
| 06:00 am
|
| Women's lightweight - Final
| Sakina Khatun
| 10:00 am
|
| Men's heavyweight - Final
| Sachin Chaudhary
| 03:00 pm
|
Swimming
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time
| Results
| Women's Freestyle 50m (Para - S8)
| Vaishnavi Vinod
| 06:35 am
|
Table Tennis
| Event
| Team / Players
| Time
| Result
| Women's TT6-10 Singles - Group 1
| Maitreyee Sarkar
| 09:00 am
|
| Women's TT6-10 Singles - Group 2
| Vaishnavi Sutar
| 12:00 pm
|
Lawn Bowls (Will be updated after results)