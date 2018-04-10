It’s a packed Wednesday for India at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast with the country’s sportspersons participating in as many as 10 sports.

The day’s action begins with shooting, as Jitu Rai and Om Mitherval look to add to their medal tally in the men’s 50m Pistol. MC Mary Kom’s semi-final bout headlines the boxing for the day, with five other Indians competing in quarter-finals.

Tejaswin Shankar will look for a podium finish in the men’s High Jump final, while the individual events in badminton and table tennis begin.

Here is the entire Day 6 schedule for India (all times IST).

Shooting

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's 50m Pistol Qual. Jitu Rai, Om Mitherval 4.30 am Men's Double Trap Qual. Ankur Mittal, Mohd Ashab 4.30 am Women's Double Trap Finals Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman 6 am Men's 50m Pistol Finals TBD 7.30 am Men's Double Trap Finals TBD 11.15 am

Badminton

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's Singles R32 K Srikanth (Ind) vs Aatish Lubah (Mri) After 12.35 pm Women's Singles R32 PV Sindhu (Ind) vs Andra Whiteside (Fij) After 1.10 pm Men's Singles R32 HS Prannoy (Ind) vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mri) After 1.45 pm Women's Singles R32 Ruthvika Shivani (Ind) vs Grace Atipaka (Gha) 1.45 pm Women's Singles R32 Saina Nehwal (Ind) vs Elsie De Villiers (RSA) After 12 pm Mixed Doubles R32 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa (Ind) vs Ben Lane-Jessica Pugh (Eng) After 2.20 pm Mixed Doubles R32 Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki Reddy (Ind) vs Burty Molia-Karyn Gibson (Fij) After 4.40 pm

Squash

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's Doubles Pool F Vikram Malhotra-Ramit Tandon (Ind) vs Peter Creed-Joel Makin (Wal) 6.30 am Women's Doubles Pool C Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal (Ind) vs Tesni Evans-Deon Saffery (Wal) 8 am Women's Doubles Pool C Joshna Chinappa-Dipika Pallikal (Ind) vs Dianne Kellas-Colette Sultana (Mlt) 1.30 pm Mixed Doubles Pool H Joshna Chinappa-Harinder Pal Sandhu (Ind) vs Lisa Aitken-Kevin Moran (Sco) 3.45 pm

Table Tennis

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's Doubles R32 Sutirtha Mukherjee-Pooja Sahasrabudhe (Ind) vs Ruqayyah Kinoo-Sanjana Ramasawmy (Mri) 7.20 am Men's Doubles R32 Sharath Kamal-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Ind) vs Tauramoa Miita-Nooa Takooa-Tauramoa Miita (Kir) 7.55 am Men's Doubles R32 Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shetty (Ind) vs Shemar Britton-Christopher Franklin (Guy) 8.30 am Mixed Doubles R32 Pooja Sahasrabudhe-Harmeet Desai (Ind) vs TBD 9.05 am Mixed Doubles R32 Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das (Ind) vs TBD 9.05 am Mixed Doubles R32 Sanil Shetty-Madhurika Patkar (Ind) vs TBD 12 pm Mixed Doubles R32 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra (Ind) vs TBD 12 pm Men's Singles R64 Harmeet Desai (Ind) vs TBD 12.45 pm Men's Singles R64 Sharath Kamal (Ind) vs TBD 12.45 pm Men's Singles R64 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (Ind) vs TBD 12.45 pm Women's Singles R32 Madhurika Patkar (Ind) vs TBD 1.30 pm Women's Singles R32 Manika Batra (Ind) vs TBD 2.15 pm Women's Singles R32 Mouma Das (Ind) vs TBD 2.15 pm

Boxing

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's 45-48 kg semi-final MC Mary Kom (Ind) vs Anusha Koddithuwakku (Sri) 7.30 am Women's 60 kg quarter-final Sarita Devi (Ind) vs Anja Stridsman (Aus) 8 am Men's 52 kg quarter-final Gaurav Solanki (Ind) vs Charles Keama (PNG) 9 am Men's 75 kg quarter-final Vikas Krishan (Ind) vs Benny Muziyo (Zam) 10 am Women's 51 kg quarter-final Pinki Rani (Ind) vs Lisa Whiteside (Eng) 2 pm Men's 60 kg quarter-final Manish Kaushik (Ind) vs Calum French (Eng) 3.15 pm

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Event Teams/Players Time Result Team Final and Individual Qualification Sub Division 1 Rotation 1 Meghana Gundlapally 6.30 am

Athletics

Event Teams/Players Time Result Women's Long Jump (Q) Nayana James

Neena Pinto 2.30 pm Women's 400m - final Hima Das 5.15 pm Men's High Jump Final Tejaswin Shankar 3.35 pm

Hockey

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men Pool B India vs England 3 pm

Lawn Bowls

Event Teams/Players Time Result Men's Singles Section A, Round 5 Krishna Xalxo (Ind) vs Shannon McIlroy (NZ) 4.30 am Women's Pairs Section A, Round 4 India vs South Africa 4.30 am Women's Triples Section A, Round 5 India vs Canada 11.30 am Men's Fours Section B, Round 3 India vs Australia 11.30 am

Para Table Tennis