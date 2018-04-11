Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 7, live: Jitu Rai, Om Mitherval through to 50m Pistol final
DAY SEVEN: It’s a packed Wednesday for India at the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, with shooting, boxing, athletics, badminton, table tennis and squash, among others, on the cards. Here is the day’s schedule.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
6.35 am: The squash men’s doubles Pool match between India’s Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon, and Wales’s Peter Creed and Joel Makin is about to begin.
6.25 am: India’s Shreyasi Singh leads the women’s Double Trap qualification with 24 shots after the first round. Varsha Varman is sixth with 21.
6.10 am: Here’s how the Men’s Double Trap Qualification table looks after two rounds. India’s Ashab Mohammed is on top, but Ankur Mittal is out of the top six who will qualify for the final. He’s still got some time to recover, though.
6.05 am: Meanwhile, the women’s Double Trap final has kicked off, with India’s Shreyasi Singh and Varsha Varman in the fray.
6 am: Here are the final qualification results for the 50m Pistol. These eight have qualified for the final, where Jitu Rai will go for his second gold of the Games! The final will take place at 7.30 am IST.
5.50 am: Om Mitherval scores a brilliant 94 in the sixth and final qualification series in the 50m Pistol to seal the top spot with a total score of 549! Jitu Rai gets 89 in the final series to end up with 542. He’s also through to the finals after finishing in 6th position.
5.40 am: Jitu Rai does a lot better in the fifth series of the 50m Pistol qualification, scoring 93 which has surely booked a final spot. Om Mitherval falters a bit to score 89 but he’s still on top of the table so far.
5.30 am: Om Mitherval continues to improve his score with every passing series of the 50m Pistol qualification, this time with a 95 in the fourth. Jitu Rai looks to be aiming to just be among the mix, scoring an 89 that has kept him in the top eight.
5.20 am: Jitu Rai drops a few spots after shooting only an 87 in the third series of the men’s 50m Pistol qualification, but Om Mitherval is improving with every round. He’s shot a 95 now.
5.15 am: Jitu Rai scores a 91 in the second series of the 50m Pistol qualification, while Om Mitherval gets 90. Both are so far in contention for the final.
5 am: In the Double Trap qualification, both Indians Ashab Mohammed and Ankur Mittal have had a good opening round.
4.55 am: Look who’s in town!
4.45 am: Jitu Rai scores a 93 in the first series (out of six) in the 50m Pistol qualification, but Om Mitherval can manage only an 89.
4.30 am: We begin the day with the men’s 50m Pistol and Double Trap qualifications. Jitu Rai is one of the favourites in the 50m Pistol and will be going for his second gold of the Games!
4 am: Good morning, all, and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day seven of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia, where India will look to add to their tally of 21 medals.
India’s best bet for more medals will be in shooting, where Jitu Rai and Om Mitherval will look to join Heena Sidhu as the only Indians to win more than one medal at Gold Coast.
Tejaswin Shankar and Hima Das are also in the finals of the Men’s High Jump and Women’s 400m respectively.
Here is the entire Day 7 schedule for India.
If you missed the action on Day 6, here is a recap.